Sligo Lions Club  expanding its donation programme

Sligo Lions Club is expanding its donation programme to help fight Covid-19 in India, fund North West Hospice and aid Social Ground Force following the success of last year’s Christmas food and charity appeal.

Social Ground Force is a charity that helps sufferers of mental ill-health and addiction, and those in danger of suicide.

As they do every year, Innisfree Wheelers cycling club put their muscles to work on a sponsored cycle, and combined with an envelope drop and online fundraiser organised by Sligo Lions Club, Sligo families and businesses donated a whopping €8,500.

As a result of the generosity of the Sligo people, the Lions Club was again in a position to support the many needy families in Sligo town and county at Christmas.

But now, on behalf of the Sligo public, the club is also donating €1,000 to North West Hospice, €1,000 to Social Ground Force and €1,000 to the International Lions Club’s urgent India Covid-19 appeal.

This is helping to supply oxygen and medical supplies, including vaccines to rural hospitals and health centres in desperate need as Indian people fight the deadly Delta variant of the virus.

Sligo Lions Club president Michael Leydon, who this year suggested an envelope drop as a safer way of fundraising during the pandemic, said: “The Lions Club would once again like to thank the public for their very generous support. I’m so heartened at the generosity of people in this difficult time, which has demanded so much from everybody.”

The club has just launched an online appeal to raise money directly for the situation in India. Visit idonate and search for ‘Sligo Lions Appeal’ to donate.



