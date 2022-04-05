Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue team rescue walker who got lost on Benbulben

Walker lost his way back to his car on Ben Bulben

Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team were tasked by An Garda Siochana to search for a walker who had become lost on Benbulben mountain on Sunday.

“The walker became disorientated near the summit of the mountain and with the weather deteriorating, could not locate the route down to Luke’s Bridge where his car was parked,” stated Henry Doherty, SLMR PRO.

“The walker, a local man in his fifties made several attempts to reach the safety of his car but due to the appalling weather conditions and fading light he decided to call for assistance.”

An Garda Siochana tried to locate the man using sarcall technology but this proved to be unsuccessful.

He was contacted directly by the Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team and was able to give an approximate location

“He was in good spirits but was wet and getting cold.

“Six team members responded to the call out and made their way to Luke’s Bridge to search for the man.

“The team tried to establish contact again with the man but could not reach him on his mobile phone.

“And there was a real fear that he was at serious risk as the strong wind and rain could have caused him to become incoherent due to the initial stages of hypothermia.

“The walker was located at approximately 11:45pm and was found to be very wet and cold but otherwise uninjured,” saidMr. Doherty.

Thge walker was guided off the mountain by team members where he was warmed up and medically assessed before being allowed to return to his car. “Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team wish to thank An Garda Siochana for their assistance in the operation.”