Sligo input into national service

Sligo branch of IKA with Rowlette family, at the Remembrance Garden at Doorly Park in Sligo Photo: James Connolly

Marie Fowley and husband Sean Fowley with Leanne Rowlette at the Remembrance Garden at Doorly Park in Sligo Photo: James Connolly

Thousands of organ donor families and grateful transplant recipients will tune in from at home and abroad to watch the Irish Kidney Association’s 36th Annual Service of Remembrance & Thanksgiving which will have a strong Sligo input.

The pre-recorded interfaith Service will be broadcast on RTÉ News Channel*and Live on RTÉ Player on Sunday, 21st November (2.15pm) coinciding with the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims and the month of All Saints.

The Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving will open with an introduction from the Garden of Reflection developed and maintained by the Sligo branch of the organisation.

Speaking from the garden, Hazelwood resident and Sligo branch vice-president Marie Fowley will welcome viewers around the country to the ceremony.

Marie will explain that the maintenance of the garden by the local branch members is “a labour of love” in memory of organ donors. Marie, who is a kidney and pancreas recipient, said most of the plants in the garden are used in the treatment of renal disease.

Dromore West singer Leanne Rowlette (16) will then perform a song she composed in honour of her late mother Sally whose organs were donated after her death at the age of 36 eight years ago following childbirth.The song is entitled Jealous of the Angels.

After focusing on the garden and some of Sligo’s main scenic attractions, the camera switches to the main part of the inter-church service at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Dublin.

It is the second year in a row, for the event to be held virtually and pre-recorded by Kairos Communications, due to safety concerns around the pandemic. For many organ donor families this unique annual Service has become an anniversary to remember their loved ones, and for transplant recipients, the opportunity to honour and give thanks for the wonderful ‘gift of life’ they have received. A letter by President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins, who is patron to the Irish Kidney Association, is read aloud at the Service.

In an extract from the President’s message, he states: “The act of organ donation is a reminder of the great advancements that have been achieved in medical science in recent times.

“It is also a reminder of the extraordinary spirit of humanity and human solidarity that exists within our society, and of the many people whose lives are guided by a fundamental instinct of compassion and care for others”. Since its inception 36 years ago, the Service has become a hugely important event in the calendar of members of the organ donation and transplant community.

The Book of Remembrance, a ‘Roll of Honour’, has been an integral part of the Service since its inception with the names of organ and tissue donors carefully inscribed by Annette Daly from Glenageary, Co Dublin for the past 36 years.

The Irish Kidney Association is asking the public to actively participate in this years’ Service, especially during the very symbolic Service of Light Ceremony, when it is hoped that in households the length and breadth of the country, and beyond, a candle will be lit in memory of deceased donors who gave the gift of life.

This ceremony is led by two members of the successful Transplant Team Ireland sports team – Dubliners Harry Ward (team captain) from Baldoyle, who received a kidney transplant from a deceased donor fourteen years ago, and Sandra Doyle from Beaumont, who has received two lifesaving liver transplants, her first in 2003 and second in 2017.

The confidential database for organ donor families is held by Organ Donation Transplant Ireland (ODTI). The first and second readings at the Service are delivered by ODTI Clinical Lead Dr. Catherine Motherway, an Intensive Care Consultant in the University of Limerick, and ODTI Director Prof. Jim Egan, a Consultant Lung Transplant Physician at the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital.

Organ Donor Cards can be obtained by phoning the Irish Kidney Association on 01 6205306 or Free text the word DONOR to 50050.