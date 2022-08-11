Sligo included in high temperature warning

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow high temperature warning for the Republic of Ireland for both Friday and Saturday.

The warning states that it will be ‘very warm or hot on Friday and Saturday with maximum temperatures generally of 27 to 29 degrees and locally higher’.

It will be warm overnight with minimum temperatures generally around 15 degrees. Temperatures may not be as high in coastal areas due to sea breezes, particularly in the northwest.

Impacts of the high temperatures include:

• Heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population

• High Solar UV index

• Risk of water related incidents

Meanwhile, a high wildfire risk warning has been issued and will be in place until August 16th.

The warning said: “Arising from current weather patterns a high fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist.

“A high-pressure system currently positioned over Ireland will influence high air temperatures, low daytime humidity and light wind-speeds during the rest of this week and into the weekend.

“Recent similar hot weather phases have seen fire activity firmly associated with public recreation activities. Members of the public intending to visit forests and other recreational sites are reminded to adhere to regulations regarding fire use.

"Forest visitors should not use barbeques or open fires at any stage. Vehicles must not be parked at site entrances or impede emergency service access to forest roads.

“Fire risk is expected to peak over the coming weekend 13th/14th August. Where fires occur, fire behaviour is likely to be influenced by light windspeeds in the 5-10kmh region.

"Higher windspeeds may be experienced at times in coastal areas. Fire behaviour will be moderated by live fuel availability however live fuel moisture levels in key fuels may degrade over time.”