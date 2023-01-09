Sligo improves in final litter league survey of 2022

The final litter survey of 2022 by business group Irish Business Against Litter shows Sligo again deemed clean and rising to 17th spot in the ranking of 40 towns and cities nationwide. Three quarters of Ireland’s cities and towns were deemed ‘clean’ in 2022, compared to just over half in the previous year. An Taisce conducted the survey on behalf of IBAL. Its report for Sligo stated: ‘Another good result for Sligo, with six out of the ten sites surveyed getting the top litter grade and just one heavily littered site.

‘The other three just missed the top litter grade. Examples of some top-ranking sites included the three approach roads, Famine Sculpture at Custom House Quay and Sligo Courthouse – the latter two were very well presented and maintained.

‘By far the most heavily littered site surveyed was Sligo University Hospital – it has been heavily littered for a number of years, with no improvement this time around. This brought down the overall result for Sligo.’

Cleanliness levels nationwide improved by 6% in 2022, with Naas pipping Kilkenny and Maynooth in the rankings. For the third year in succession, Waterford was the cleanest city, ahead of Galway. Urban areas improved by 12%, yet they continue to occupy the lower positions in the IBAL rankings.

“The results reflect a pattern of improvement since the peak of the Covid pandemic, when litter levels soared, especially in cities,” said IBAL’s Conor Horgan. “In particular we are seeing local authorities concentrate their efforts on ridding areas of heavily littered sites.”

Plastic bottle and cans continue to be a major source of litter, second only to sweet wrappers and present in one in three of the 500-plus sites surveyed. IBAL believes the findings bolster the case for a deposit return scheme, which is due to be introduced this year, While there was a fall in the prevalence of coffee cups, they were still found in 25% of sites.

Cigarette butts remain a persistent form of litter.