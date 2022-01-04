Sligo house prices set to continue rising in 2022

Locations such as the Strandhill Road, Sligo are in much demand and developments such as Farmhill Manor (above) have sold out quickly. Pic: Carl Brennan.

There’s no letting up in the spiralling cost of houses in the county and 2022 could see prices as high as they were during the Celtic Tiger.

The latest report from Daft.ie shows prices in Sligo in the final three months of 2021 were 11% higher than a year previously.

The average price of a home is now €172,000, 64% above its lowest point.

With the supply of homes ever diminishing in terms of new builds and second hand properties, prices are set to continue to rocket this year.

Local auctioneers have spoken about the huge demands for homes in the county and in particular for key locations such as Rosses Point and Strandhill while they have also noticed a trend of people wishing to move here who never before had a connection to the county.

Lifestyle is attracting them to the county allied with flexible working conditions which allows them work from home which has become a facet of life since the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020.