Sligo hospital porters’ push for charity

Three hospital porters are going to put themselves out of their comfort zones to raise money for North West Hospice.

Anthony Quigley, Shane Gilligan, and Tervin McDermott are three porters working in Sligo University Hospital who have come up with the ‘3 Porter Challenge’ that includes a highly challenging 30km walking route, a 10,000ft skydive, and jiving to some Irish country music.

Anthony says the three of them came up with the idea while discussing their job and the stress, anxiety and worry patients feel when they enter the hospital.

“When we bring patients for scans, procedures, and x-rays they will tell us they are nervous and because we worked in the hospital so much you can become kind of accustomed to it,” he said.

“But in these patients, there is genuine fear and worries about the unknown.”

Anthony says patients are constantly being put out of their comfort zones and they decided to come up with challenges that would do the same for them and that the idea is based around ‘patient understanding and empathy’.

Together they came up with three challenges based on their individual interests that they will all participate in together; this means that two people will be out of their comfort zone at any given time.

“I am into hiking, so I pulled them into the Mourne Wall challenge,” Anthony said.

The Mourne Wall Challenge is a torturous 30km walking route with a 2500m ascent over the highest peaks of the Mourne mountains in Newcastle Co. Down.

“Tervin likes adventure so he said I’ll do that challenge if you do a skydrive and I nearly fell back in my seat at the thought of it, jumping out of a plane!”

The three porters then agreed to participate in a 10,000ft skydive in Co. Kilkenny.

“Shane is into jiving and the two of us have spaghetti legs. But we’ll go to Bundoran and see a Derek Ryan concert, and the thought of it is sending shivers down mine and Tervin’s spines,” he said.

Anthony says collectively they are entering the unknown and that’s what patients in hospital go through every day.

“Going into hospital you just don’t know what’s going to happen, there is genuine fear, and that will be the same for us.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise funds for North West Hospice which Anthony says they all wanted to support.

“We work with North West Hospice closely at the hospital, we see all the work they do first-hand. It’s hard to put yourself in a patient’s shoes and we thought funds raised should aid them in all the work they do for the region,” he said.

They have already received a number of donations and Anthony said they were delighted to see how fast the news about their challenge spread.

“We didn’t expect it to be so popular, the word quickly spread around the hospital and people have been very supportive and generous,” he said.

The trio will be completing their challenges over the weekend of 20-23th May. Those who wish to donate can do so on GoFundMe under the title: ‘The 3 Porter Challenge-30km hike, jive and skydive’.