Sligo hoping for German boost from visiting journalists

German travel journalists with Oliver Treptow, Tourism Ireland (left), in Drumcliffe churchyard, where WB Yeats is buried, getting ready to go on a guided walking tour around Ben Bulben.Pic – Tourism Ireland (no repro fee)

A group of travel journalists from Germany and Austria visited Sligo this week to explore the county and the Wild Atlantic Way. The journalists – who write for various regional German newspapers and magazines – were invited here by Tourism Ireland, in conjunction with Fáilte Ireland.

The group followed an action-packed itinerary to discover some of the many outdoor activities on offer for overseas visitors along the Wild Atlantic Way – including the WB Yeats Trail with Susan O’Keeffe from the Yeats Society Sligo, Queen Maeve’s Trail with Hugh MacConnville and a walking tour around Ben Bulben with tour guide David Lawless. They stayed in The Glasshouse and enjoyed dinner in Eala Bhán and lunch in The Airport Café in Strandhill.

Nadine Lehmann, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Germany, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite this group of influential journalists to visit Sligo and Ireland, to come and enjoy some of our superb outdoor activities.

“Through their articles, they will encourage their readers to come and experience our beautiful scenery and activities for themselves.With walks, trails and hikes to suit every ability, we’re reminding prospective German visitors that one of the best ways to truly appreciate our spectacular scenery is to explore it on foot. We’re reminding them that walking in Sligo and Ireland allows them take in the sights, sounds and landscapes as nature intended – at their own pace. They can take their pick from our Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, national parks, beach walks and coastal trails, or our historical sites.”

Germany is the third-largest source of visitors to Ireland. In 2019, 749,000 German visitors came to Ireland.