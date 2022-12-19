Sligo home featured in photography book cataloguing the vacant buildings of Abandoned Ireland

All the furniture had been removed from the house years before.

An abandoned Sligo home is featured in a new photography book that documents the forgotten buildings of this country.

Abandoned Ireland by County Down photographer Rebecca Brownlie showcases the social importance of Ireland’s architectural landscape and brings the stories of these bygone dwellings to life.

The book includes more than 150 haunting colour photographs of abandoned homes, schools, church, and prisons including ‘The Old Manse’ in rural County Sligo which has been left untouched for years.

While careful not to reveal its exact location to protect the time capsule nature of the home, Rebecca tells the story of a woman who took her to see the old manse where her grandfather used to live while he was the minister of a small country church.

Having not seen the house for many years she went to visit it to relive fond childhood memories of years gone by.

“She walked the perimeter and saw that the house was clearly abandoned – there was grass growing out of the gutters and, looking in the windows, she could see the insides were bare of any furniture or human life,” Rebecca explains in her book.

Rebecca contacted the current minister of the church and received permission to visit and document the property, unsure if she would be confronted with a complete ruin, she took a risk and began her journey to Sligo.

“When I open the back door, I see I’m in the kitchen, where the peeling paper from the ceiling is drooping towards the aga,” she said.

The women had recalled her grandmother making scones on the aga stove every time she visited, how the garden was always full of flowers, the front house covered in ivy, and the manse always busy and full of people from the local village.

Rebecca was struck by how much it had changed since then, now it was vacant and bare, with seemingly no plans for the once popular family home to be brought back to its former glory, no plans for the joy that echoes through its walls to be replicated, no plans for this house to become a home once more.

Abandoned Ireland travels the length and breadth of the island of Ireland showcasing that while buildings like this may be vacant, they are far from empty.

Through her keen photographic eye, Rebecca’s instincts demonstrate the beauty in the seemingly ruined and mundane. Showcasing images of the ordinary ephemera of past lives, the dusty love letters, rusting spectacles, photographs yellowed and curled with age, she paints a picture of real people and full lives.

Rebecca grew up in a small village in County Down and at 12 years old, having won her first camera on a TV game show, her love for photography was sparked.

From day one she always had a camera by her side and soon developed a strong passion for abandoned buildings and has appeared on several television shows featuring some of Ireland’s lost buildings.

Rebecca first started cataloguing her interest in abandoned buildings and photography on a Facebook page that she created called Abandoned NI (Ni for Northern Ireland).

Having a strong sense of adventure, this project would later grow into Rebecca’s book which sees her traversing workhouses, asylums, and jails, visiting abandoned mother and baby homes, derelict post offices, hidden villages, and forgotten hotels.

In her book, Rebecca says that through cataloguing all these forgotten wonders she felt like she was ‘unravelling a beautiful mystery’ and following questions that needed answering.

Through piecing together the history of these dwellings using online blogs, newspaper reports, and speaking with locals she found one discovery led to another and before long she had traversed the length and breadth of Ireland.

“I started to find other buildings. Building big and small, buildings that had been people’s homes, buildings that had served all sorts of purposes, buildings that had been abandoned,” she said.

“I was naïve enough to think that I would only focus on Northern Ireland, that this new obsession wouldn’t take me round the world, travelling all over to explore these forgotten places.

“But everything snowballed from there, and here we are today.”

Abandoned Ireland by Rebecca Brownlie is published by Merrion Press and is available to purchase now.