Sligo has second highest level of Rentokill callouts in the country

Sligo is top of league that won’t be the envy of other counties.

Outdoor diners may need to come to the table armed with fly swatters and bug repellent this summer after new figures revealed Sligo as a hotbed for insect infestations.

Data from pest control firm Rentokil revealed that the Yeats County accounted for 14% of the company's callouts for summer insects between April and June , making it second in the country below Galway (19%) but above Dublin (13%), Cavan (6%) and Donegal (4%).

And the company is now warning the public to be on their guard as the recent spell of warm weather is set to fuel a flurry of breeding, while the return of outdoor dining will also attract pests like wasps and flies - creating something of a perfect storm for those hoping to enjoy a restaurant meal in the sun this summer.

That Sligo ranks ahead of Dublin, the capital city of more than one million people, might be surprising to some, but not to industry experts.

"Sligo is mostly rural so you've got a lot of plant life and vegetation, a lot of water. Its environmental factors make it fertile ground for insects," Rentokil's Advanced Technical Field Consultant Richard Faulkner told the Sligo Champion.

"The warmer the weather the more insect activity you're going to get.

"Flies like blue bottles and green bottles breed on animal carcasses, fruit flies on fermenting fruit, house flies in domestic waste and organic matter."

When flies come in contact with food, they can spread bacteria such as E-coli and campylobacter which could then cause severe illness after being consumed by humans. Restaurant owners are being asked to mitigate the risk of fly-borne diseases by fixing leaky taps, unblocking drains, keeping food covered as well as bins, sinks and food areas clean.

The Covid-19 lockdown has proven a boom period for the pest control industry, with homebound DIY enthusiasts uncovering nests of creepy-crawlies as they clear the ground for some new special project.

"In normal times, you're out of the house from 8am to 6pm but during lockdown people were in their homes more - so they see more," said Mr Faulkner. "People were also doing projects and refurbishments, they were in the garden moving things around, disturbing and displacing the ground more regularly.

"There were rodents as well, of course. There wasn't as much food waste from city centre restaurants and takeaways so they had to forage for food."

Mr Faulkner also warned that rising temperatures due to climate change will make pest populations more of a concern in the coming years - in particular with the arrival of some unwelcome exotic species.

"Insects need warmth and, in warmer weather, their breeding cycles will be quicker.

"In flies, the life cycle to get from egg to adult is supposed to take 21 days, but temperature studies have shown that warmer weather can speed that up to around 10 days," he said.

"We're starting to hear about more invasive species and there have been a couple of suspected Asian hornet cases on the island.

"We're going to get more of that. The warmer it is, the more the environment can sustain them."