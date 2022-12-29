Sligo group removing barriers for those with disabilities

Picture taken at the workshop shows (left to right): Pippa Black (DPO Secretary). Peter Kearns (Workshop Facilitator), Saoirse Black (DPO Member), Marian Harkin TD, Roux Mellet (DPO PRO), Mark Kupczak (DPO Chair) and Ruth Flood (DPO member).

Sligo is likely the only county in Ireland to have implemented the social model of disability into public policy which aims to remove the barriers that exclude disabled people from being fully involved with society.

The new Sligo Disabled Persons’ Organisation (DPO) recently hosted a workshop with elected representatives to discuss how best to realise disabled rights in the county.

The workshop was facilitated by disability studies lecturer, Peter Kearns, and was attended by Marian Harkin TD, Cllr. Declan Bree, Cllr. Tom Fox, Cllr. Arthur Gibbons and Cllr. Gino O’Boyle. The theme of the workshop was implementing the UN Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities (UNCRPD) in County Sligo.

Peter Kearns acknowledged that Sligo is the only county he is aware of that has implemented the social model of disability into public policy to date.

He explained that the social model of disability focusses on removing the barriers that exclude disabled people from being fully involved with their society.

“Rather than seeing us as problems to be solved, we should be included, listened to, and heard, as citizens,” he said.

One of the things the Sligo DPO wants to be heard about is their preference for identity first language.

They want to be identified as “disabled people” rather than “people with disabilities”.

While it is true that not all disabled people feel this way, Peter was quick to point out that this very often changes as disabled people begin to understand the social model of disability and to recognise that they have rights accorded to that status.

Mark Kupczak, chairperson of the DPO said, “The main work of the Sligo DPO right now is to grow and equip our membership.

Membership is currently open to all disabled people in Sligo. The Sligo DPO can be found on Facebook or emailed at sligoDPO@gmail.com,”

The Sligo DPO is an organisation run by disabled people, for disabled people.

The UNCRPD obliges states to consult with such organisations when formulating policy.

Mark explained that the DPO operates on the philosophy of “nothing about us without us.”

This slogan from the Latin Nihil de nobis, sine nobis has been in use in the disabled rights movement in Ireland since the work of disabled rights pioneer Martin Naughton.

Martin helped establish the first the Centre of Independent Living in Ireland, which opened in March 1992.