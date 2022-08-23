Sligo Gardai take up duty in their new look uniforms

Behind the desk in their new uniforms at Sligo Garda Station, Garda John McNulty and Stephanie Conlon. Pic: courtesy of Sligo/Leitrim Gardaí FB page.

Gardaí in their new uniforms conducting a checkpoint in Ballymote. Pic: courtesy of Sligo/Leitrim Gardaí FB page.

Garda Peter McDonnell attached to the Sligo/Leitrim Division Roads Policing Unit pictured in the new uniform outside Sligo Garda Station where he is based. Pic: Donal Hackett.

Gardaí have begun to appear on the streets of Sligo in their new uniforms - only the third change in the force’s history.

The new uniform officially came into use at 7am on Monday, August 15th last.

The change has come during the 100th anniversary year of the founding of An Garda Síochána.

Over the past number of months a logistical operation delivered the new uniform to approximately 13,000 members of An Garda Síochána of Garda, Sergeant and Inspector rank, in excess of 560 Garda stations across every Garda Region, Division, District nationwide.

Logistics were also in place to facilitate size changes and returns across the organisation.

The new contemporary uniform incorporates elements such as durability, protection and functionality and the new elements consist of:

• Two tone Soft Shell Jacket

• Two Tone Waterproof Jacket

• Garda Blue Polo Shirt

• Operational Trousers

• Practical Base layers

This is the first time that elements of the uniform, other than the uniform cap, will feature the Garda Crest and demonstrates the respect held by An Garda Síochána for this unique symbol as it enters the second century of policing in Ireland.

The current uniform cap remains in operation as a unique and distinctive element of the Garda uniform.

A key finding of the internal Garda Cultural Audit 2018 was a desire from front-line Gardaí for a new, practical operational uniform. Over 6,500 members of An Garda Síochána contributed to the findings of the Cultural Audit.

The new Garda Uniform is also a key recommendation outlined in the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland Report, ‘A Police Service For Our Future’.

In developing the uniform, An Garda Síochána embarked on a bottom-up collaboration through the Uniform Committee of An Garda Síochána, including international research and implementing a Pilot Project involving nearly 200 frontline Gardaí based at three Garda Stations (Tallaght, Henry Street and Bunclody).

Supply and delivery of the new Operational Uniform was signed in February 2021, and was awarded to James Boylan Safety Ltd (T/A JBS Group), an Irish SME company based in Monaghan.

JBS Group are a privately owned Irish Company established in 1944 that specialises in the supply of operational uniforms and protective supplies.

An Garda Síochána has previously updated its uniform policy to embrace the wearing of official headwear for religious and cultural reasons and beliefs including Turban, Kufi, Topi, Kippah, or Hijab.