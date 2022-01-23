Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.5°C Dublin

Sligo Gardaí investigating two serious alleged sex assaults on teen girls

Garda car parked outside St Mary's GAA grounds at Ballydoogan, Sligo. Pic: Donal Hackett. Expand

Close

Garda car parked outside St Mary's GAA grounds at Ballydoogan, Sligo. Pic: Donal Hackett.

Garda car parked outside St Mary's GAA grounds at Ballydoogan, Sligo. Pic: Donal Hackett.

Garda car parked outside St Mary's GAA grounds at Ballydoogan, Sligo. Pic: Donal Hackett.

sligochampion

By Paul Deering

Gardaí in Sligo are investigating two incidents of serious sexual assaults against two young girls in the town last night.

A GAA grounds in the Maugheraboy area of the town, St Mary’s, which is close to Mitchell Curley Park has been closed today as Gardaí continue to carry out their investigation in the incidents.

A Garda car remains parked outside the grounds with tape across the main gate which has been closed.

A house about half a mile away has also been the focus of the Garda investigation with a Garda car also at this scene all day.

It is understood the investigation is in its early stages and that no arrests have been made. 

This is Sligo Newsletter

A weekly update on Sligo's leading stories in news and sport, straight to your inbox

This field is required

Privacy