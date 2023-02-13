Sligo Garda Station sees drop of 21 officers in the last decade

The number of gardaí in Sligo Garda Station has dropped by 21 since 2013, new figures from the Department of Justice have revealed.

The figures have been reduced from 141 to 120.

And Sligo Garda Station is the tenth highest in the country for a reduction in officers.

The total number of gardaí in the country fell to 13,880 at the end of last year-145 fewer than at the start of the year.

The total number of gardaí at the end of last December was 14,133, its lowest level since 2018.

And, at a time when gardaí are being increasingly attacked all over the country the reduction in numbers in a large town like Sligo is concerning, according to a local politician.

Sligo Leitrim Sinn Fein Justice Spokesperson Martin Kenny says the reduction in garda numbers is a “national crisis”.

Sligo-Leitrim Garda Representative Spokesperson, Ray Wims said his organisation was calling for an independent Task Force to be set up to investigate the many issues.

He told The Sligo Champion; “We have about five layers of overseeing but nobody seems to be asking the gardaí on the beat for their views”.

“From 2010 to 2021 there were 35 gardaí less in Sligo Station so this is not a new phenomenon, and it is of great concern. The recent Department of Justice figure is for all ranks and not just front line gardaí.

“While Sligo went up in Inspectors who went from three to seven and they are up in sergeants as well, but the numbers in response units is significantly down also.”

He added: “We are down 21 gardaí but on top of that, the workload has also increased on less numbers which puts more pressure on gardaí.

“Gardaí now are first responders to all mental health related calls out of hours and all weekends and that on top of the reduced numbers means the public is being let down as the response times are increasing.

“There is nothing the gardaí can do about this.

“Part of the background to the reduction in numbers is that Sligo did not get its quota of Probationers over the past five years, before the reduction in numbers.

“We can’t blame covid but then there was the filling of a lot more specialist roles from the front line and promotions from the front line as well.

“So, it is getting harder for available members to respond to calls.

“There are units that are investigative units, so they are not available to respond to emergency calls.

“If your house has been broken into and you ring 999 there is a reduction in available gardaí owing to the specialist units, like Cyber Crime or Sexual Offences are not able to respond.

“So, the number of available response members has also reduced significantly in Sligo”.

He added: “We highlighted this at our conference about Sligo Station being down 35 members of garda rank from 2010 to 2021.

“This has been a steady decline since 2010. And lack of back up when members are getting assaulted is an issue as well in Sligo and in rural areas.

“There has also been an increase in members needed for courts sitting in Sligo and a huge increase in garda workload overall.

So, what is the solution?

“A recruitment drive takes about 15 months to get through the system in Templemore.

“But it is whoever shouts the loudest that gets the numbers.

“Sligo needs its fair share, and we are calling for a special Task Force to look into a range of issues. Why are people not joining the gardai and why are there so many reductions in the numbers? We have written to the government to discuss the formation of that Task Force.

“There are unprecedented challenges, the failures of the recruitment process and the resignations are all of major concern”.

Sinn Féin Sligo/Leitrim Justice Spokesperson Martin Kenny said he had done considerable research on the issue and believes that it is a “national crisis”.

“The numbers are away back on what they were. The fact that garda numbers in Sligo Station, which is the largest station in the region, are down from 141 to 120 is very concerning. There is a crisis in recruitment and retention in An Garda Síochána.

“That is playing out as we have quite a few gardaí not available to the community.

“And we have large numbers of gardaí who have joined the service and after a short period of time, leave again and some of that is down to pay and conditions.

“It is also down to the fact that it is an under resourced service.

“It’s a bit like the nurses in the hospital, if you are in an under resourced pressurised environment, you are inclined not to stay in it.

“People leave and we now have a situation where we need immediate action because it is very concerning for communities who need to feel safe”.

He added: “There needs to a proper recruitment drive and to examine why people are leaving and are not serving the full term.

“It was always a tradition that someone joined the gardaí and stayed the 30 years and it was a viewed as a middle- class profession or occupation and it was often within families and that is no longer happening”.

While acknowledging that numbers in Carrick-on-Shannon in his own county have gone up from 49 to 55, Mr Kenny said this was not the general trend.

“You will always have some places that show an increase, but the numbers are going down all over the country.

“This is very true in Dublin where we have high numbers of crime.

“Sligo is a big town and losing 21 officers in ten years is worrying. And that plays out all over the country if there is a fracas on the street and gardaí are called out.

“And it can happen that there might be only two gardaí available at that particular time and they are not going to be able to handle the situation.

“Whereas if there were four or five to go out it would be different, and it can be very demoralising for those two gardaí as they will lose heart and morale goes down and who could blame gardaí for saying there are less stressful jobs.

“It is a bit like a nurse on the ward who has too many patients to look after”.

Mr Kenny said he had spoken to gardaí all over the land and in Sligo/Leitrim who feel under pressure and were wondering if they were going to stay in the service.

“That is down to pressure and there is a sense of danger and the respect for the gardaí has waned considerably.

Mr Kenny said that for the population of the country, we are under resourced in terms of the numbers of gardaí. “The European average is 333 gardaí per 100,000 of the population while we have just 290 per 100,000.

“And that is down from 2009, when a recruitment embargo was introduced. We have never recovered from that embargo.

He continued: “The numbers have gone away down in 2014/2016 and they have recovered a bit but nothing near what we need to cater for the big increase in our population.

“We are also seeing a lot of attacks on gardaí, and it has become a more dangerous occupation and that feeds into this situation.

“It erodes public confidence, but I know that the gardaí are working very hard and I welcome the introduction of body cams.

“That is welcome as is all allied technology in the fight against crime”.

In response to the latest figures, the Garda Press Office said it had reached the highest number of officers in the history of the force and had been a growing force until the outset of the pandemic.

In contrast to Sligo, Ballymote Garda Station has seen an increase in numbers from 31 to 40 in the same period.

Tubbercurry has increased by three members from six to nine.

Gurteen Station has gone from two to one, Riverstown has stayed at three members while Rosses Point has gone from two to one member.

There is no garda in Skreen station while Collooney has dropped by one from five to four with Coolaney getting two new officers

Enniscrone has dropped from eight to five while Grange has stayed at five members.

Overall, in county Sligo, there has been an increase in officers by seven in the same period.

But nearly one in four stations in the land, have fewer officers to tackle crime at the start of this year compared with ten years ago.

42 garda stations in the land have no community garda officer an increase from a figure of 35.

Also, a large number of rural stations have closed in the past decade.

Meanwhile in neighbouring Leitrim, in Carrick-on-Shannon, the number of gardaí have increased by six from 49 to 55.

Manorhamilton Garda Station increased by two from 24 to 26 and Mohill dropped from six to five.

Ballinamore has dropped from seven to four while Carrigallen stayed at two officers.

Drumshanbo has dropped from eight to five and Kinlough stayed at five members.