Sligo garda appeal after man is assaulted by intruders

Gardaí are appealing for information following a serious incident in the Cloonamahon area in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It’s understood a man was assaulted by two intruders who were demanding money at his home.

The incident happened between 12am and 1am on October 23rd.

Gardaí say they would like to hear from anyone who was in the Cloonamahon area at that time and may have information about the incident.

They are also appealing to motorists who were travelling on the Old Dublin N4 or the new dual carriageway.

They are particularly interested in motorists with dash cam footage and are appealing for anyone to contact them with any possible information.

Sligo Garda Station can be contacted at 071-9157000 or the Garda Confidential Number 1800 666 111.