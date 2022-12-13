Sligo Folk Park is smashed up shocking local community

Several windows at the Sligo Folk Park in Riverstown have been smashed in an act of vandalism that has shocked the local community.

It is the first time in over 30 years of the facility’s existence that there has been such an incident. It’s all the more disheartening as the Folk Park gears up for its annual opening of ‘Santatown’ this week-end. Local Gardai are investigating and are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who saw anything suspicious on Friday evening last around the Folk Park to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Riverstown Garda Station on 071 916 5122.