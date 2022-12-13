Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 2.2°C Dublin

Sligo Folk Park is smashed up shocking local community

Several windows were smashed at the Folk Park in Riverstown. Expand
Locals have been shocked by the vandalism. Expand
Gardaí are investigating the vandalism. Expand

Close

Several windows were smashed at the Folk Park in Riverstown.

Several windows were smashed at the Folk Park in Riverstown.

Locals have been shocked by the vandalism.

Locals have been shocked by the vandalism.

Gardaí are investigating the vandalism.

Gardaí are investigating the vandalism.

/

Several windows were smashed at the Folk Park in Riverstown.

sligochampion

Several windows at the Sligo Folk Park in Riverstown have been smashed in an act of vandalism that has shocked the local community.

It is the first time in over 30 years of the facility’s existence that there has been such an incident. It’s all the more disheartening as the Folk Park gears up for its annual opening of ‘Santatown’ this week-end. Local Gardai are investigating and are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who saw anything suspicious on Friday evening last around the Folk Park to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Riverstown Garda Station on 071 916 5122.

This is Sligo Newsletter

A weekly update on Sligo's leading stories in news and sport, straight to your inbox

This field is required

Privacy