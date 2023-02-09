Sligo firm SL Controls to create 100 new jobs by mid-2025

Sligo firm, SL Controls, the specialist software integration firm, is to create 100 new highly-skilled jobs by mid-2025.

The job creation is part of the company’s strategic plan to continue its global expansion across Europe and the U.S.

From 2020 to 2022, the company increased its turnover by 43 per cent to €12.6m last year. It is projected to increase by another 68 per cent over the next three years with the aim to reach €21m turnover for 2025.

The company has been building its workforce steadily over the past decade and the new jobs will bring the workforce to a total of 220.

The jobs will be in the engineering field and will be based across Ireland with many of the roles ‘location independent’ to meet the needs of the company’s clients who are located across the globe.

SL Controls is headquartered in Sligo with offices in Dublin, Limerick and Galway (as well as in Florida) and the roles will be a mix of remote and hybrid where workers can combine working from home with working from one of its offices.

The company is looking for people to fill both project management and technical roles. The technical positions will include: Software Developers, Senior Automation Engineers, Senior Software Engineers, Validation and Compliance Engineers as well as Senior and Intermediate MES Engineers.

SL Controls is an international provider of equipment system integrated solutions that facilitate the production of cutting-edge healthcare products and technologies that benefit patients around the world.

The company works with a range of global brands primarily in the pharmaceutical, medical device and technology industries helping them modernise and digitally transform their manufacturing operations.

In July 2021, it announced that it was being acquired by global IT group NNIT, which is one of Denmark’s largest IT operators with more than 3,000 employees worldwide and offices across Europe, North America and Asia.

The integration with NNIT has led to an increase in both customers and projects for SL Controls, especially across Europe. Most of SL Controls’ customers are multinationals based in Ireland, mainland Europe and the U.S.

SL Controls has been supported by Enterprise Ireland for many years but, following the integration with NNIT, it will be transitioning over to become an IDA client during 2023.

SL Controls CEO and co-founder Keith Moran says:

“We are delighted to be able to announce a further 100 jobs for Ireland today as well as setting out our strong strategic growth plans. Joining forces with NNIT has further enhanced our service offering to meet our customers’ global requirements for fully integrated solutions across the Operational Technology and Information Technology layers. This has led to an increase in both clients and the level of work across Ireland, the U.S. and Europe. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the SL Controls team who have enabled this strong growth and we look forward to welcoming new team members over the coming months.”