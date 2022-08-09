Sligo firm announces its expansion to the US along with 30 new jobs

Tantek4D’s co-founder and CEO Conor Tansey pictured with company chair Fergal Broder, Minister Damien English T.D, Minister for Business, Employment and Retail, Minister of State for Public Health Frank Feighan and Tantek4D co-founder and CTO Paul Tansey at Tantek4D’s offices in Sligo.

Tantek4D, a digital engineering company headquartered in Sligo, has been busy fielding inquiries from interested candidates after it last week announced it is to create 30 new jobs and open an office in the US.

The company, founded in 2018, has built a notable reputation in local and international markets as one of the most innovative enterprises within the architectural, engineering, construction, and operations industry (AECO).

The new roles will be created over the next 18 months in areas such as Digital Automation, Digital Project Management, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Geospatial Surveying.

In recent years, Tantek4D has been at the forefront of developments in 4D Building Information Modelling (BIM) technology, pioneering innovative new software in this rapidly advancing space within the construction sector.

As part of the drive towards a more digitalised economy, Tantek4D has also aided large construction companies in implementing a Digital Transformation Strategy through advances in their business operations, processes and structure.

Tantek4D, which already has offices in Sligo, Dublin and London, is expanding its operations to the US, signalling the company’s aspirations to further deliver its cutting-edge services to international markets.

The expansion also coincides with a growing headcount requirement in their Irish offices to fulfil the urgent demand for their services nationwide. The job vacancies at both their Dublin and Sligo offices will increase their existing workforce from 14 to 44 when fulfilled.

Tantek4D, which counts former Lotusworks CEO Fergal Broder as chairman and investor, has also announced the appointment of two new board members - Denis Browne and Tom O’Callaghan - to assist and oversee the company’s significant growth for 2022 and beyond.

Denis Browne is a former Regional Operations Director of Google Data Centres. Tom O’Callaghan has extensive experience in the power and energy sector and provides consultancy to Irish, UK and European organisations.

Announcing the news last week, Tantek4D’s co-founder and CEO Conor Tansey said he was excited about the next chapter in the company’s development. He said: “We are really ramping up operations in Ireland - hiring more staff, and also expanding into international markets.

“The addition of a UK office gives us an opportunity to access a larger talent pool and drive our operations to the next level.”