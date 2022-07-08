Sligo featuring in RTÉ’s The Summer Show this Sunday

RTÉ's Nuala Carey with Austin McTiernan, Head Guide with the OPW in Carrowmore, Co Sligo which features in episode one of The Summer Show on RTÉ One this Sunday at 6:30pm.

The Summer Show begins on RTÉ One this Sunday night with Nuala Carey and Derek Mooney and in the first episode, Nuala is in Co. Sligo visiting Carrowkeel and Carrowmore.

Nuala is finding out about the bid to have them become recognised by Usesco. Speaking about Carrowkeel, she said: "These neolithic tombs predate Newgrange and the Hill of Tara.

"These megalithic sites of Carrowkeel and Carrowmore boast the largest cemetery of megalithic tombs in Ireland. It is an area alive in prehistoric significance which has until recently been overlooked."

Dr. Lara Cassidy, Assistant Professor of Genetics in Trinity College explained that some of these tombs are over 5,500 years old. They were built by the first farmers in Ireland, who brought a new way of life.

Austin McTiernan, Head Guide with the OPW told Nuala about the process in getting the sites recognised by Usesco. "It's a long process.

"It will give this neolithic landscape the recognition it so rightly deserves."

Derek and Nuala begin their four part summer road trip, inviting others to explore also. They retrace the footsteps of pilgrims through St. Kevin’s Way from Hollywood in Wicklow, to Glendalough. Derek visits Powerscourt while Nuala is also in Sligo. Nathan Carter heads to County Fermanagh to climb Ireland’s stairway to heaven and Mary McEvoy follows the footsteps of Queen Maeve.

The Summer Show begins on Sunday 10th July at 6.30pm.