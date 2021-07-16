Sligo fashion business aims to support Irish LGBT community

Starting a new fashion business is a daunting experience, especially when it's your designs on display.

But every fashion brand, particularly nowadays, needs to have a unique aspect that makes it stand out.

Sligo's newest fashion website, 'Poppin Violets' is so much more than just a clothes website.

That's how creative director Grace Latham and technical director Callum had always intended their business to be.

"I knew from the beginning that Poppin Violets would strive to be more than a retail website, we have resources on local and National LGBT information as well as a dedicated flag page, to help you or loved ones find the one or more that call to you," Grace told The Sligo Champion.

Each purchase supports lgbt people in Ireland through Grace and Callum's chosen charities Belong to youth services and Transgender equality network.

The business started trading in May 2021, from Grace and Callum's home in Sligo town.

The house has almost turned into a 'Poppin Violets' house as they run the business online from home.

"We come down in the morning and there might be the remnants of what I've done the night before cause I get loads of work done at night cause no-one's on the site," Callum, who is from Kinlough, said.

Grace studied art in college, while Callum focused on web development.

Grace has long been encouraged to sell her designs, and it was something that the pair had discussed for a long time before finally pulling the trigger and getting started.

Poppin Violets has a purpose though outside of just selling clothes.

Both Grace and Callum wish spread awareness among and about the LGBTQ+ community.

They are also keen to raise funds for their chosen charities TENI and Belong to.

Both feel that people should be free to express who you are, and feel that these designs allow for that.

They hope to be able to making a living doing what they love, while also helping people find acceptance in themselves and their communities.

Their brand will represent their values of inclusivity, love and self-worth.

For Grace, working a full-time job means Poppin Violets fits around her busy schedule.

She loves it though, and so far it is going rally well.

"It was scary at the start. I find it quite scary still cause it's my designs out there but my partner is really convinced that it's really great and that the ethos of the business is really important to us as well.

"I'm part of the LGBT community as well and with every purchase a percentage goes to charity.

"I knew it was something I wanted to do.

"I've used those resources myself and they're close to my heart and my friends' heart. It's also about spreading awareness to those services for people who may not be able to go on the website themselves like there are resources on our website that you can quickly escape the page and just make it look like you're looking at clothing."

Poppin Violets has only been on the go for two months, and so far it's going well.

It has also served as an opportunity to meet other people, particularly those in the LGBTQ+ community.

"I've been really enjoying it. We've done a few photoshoots and I've met more people from the LGBT community that way. I put a call out for volunteer models so I've been meeting people that way.

"We've done a few giveaways. The things people are saying to us are really nice like that they're excited to see the pansexual flag or the bisexual flag instead of always being the rainbow. There are so many different ones as well."

Grace focuses on all the designs, while Callum looks after the website and the web development.

They share the workload when it comes to running social media and looking after the book-keeping.

"It is but it's really exciting. I look forward to drawing in the evenings," said Grace.

Callum intends to keep the website updated regularly,

He said: "It's still a work in progress, you're always updating it and trying to make it better.

"A lot of it would be getting feedback from customers, what they think, can we implement any changes in the site, it's constantly evolving and getting better and better.

"I like that aspect of it like you start with something and it evolves into a completely different thing.

"I'm loving it. It's my bread and butter. Seeing something online that I've created and Grace's designs are amazing so it's great to see them come to life."

Grace, who is from Cavan, believes the website can serve as a platform of sorts which will allow for the spreading of awareness, and opening a conversation.

"I worked in the Students Union in college for a year as Education Officer and I knew that it's such a big thing that we use these resources and never talk about them again so I knew I wanted some kind of a platform to talk about my experience and other people's experience and spread awareness in a positive way."

The website does offer resources for the community, but also allies, friends and family members, something which is really important to Grace and Callum

"The website will be updated but there's also a flag resources page for people to learn about the different flags and how they might fit into those, there's a description of those," Grace said.

"It's also for allies and friends and family of those in the community so they can learn, they might see a flag and see the intersex flag and think 'I've seen my child drawing that' and they can show their support to family members in the community.

"The allies are super duper important too."

For full details you can check out the Poppin Violets website on: https://poppinviolets.com/ or you can check them out on all social media platforms.