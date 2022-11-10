Sligo

Sligo family’s past touched by war and tragedy

Carole Clancy, a 76-year-old Sligowoman living in Australia, outlines her family’s courageous history from world war I bravery to a tragic child rescue mission at Culleenamore beach, and the way it has been catalogued by the Sligo Champion for more than 100 years.

Funeral procession entering Sligo Cemetery. Expand
Private Robert Burnside&rsquo;s military funeral procession on route to Sligo Cemetery in 1915. Expand
Portrait of Private Robert Burnside 1915. Expand
The bravery awards for Sybil Higgins, Maureen Feeney, and John Burnside (posthumously) as reported by The Sligo Champion on November 20, 1954. Expand

Funeral procession entering Sligo Cemetery.

Private Robert Burnside&rsquo;s military funeral procession on route to Sligo Cemetery in 1915.

Portrait of Private Robert Burnside 1915.

The bravery awards for Sybil Higgins, Maureen Feeney, and John Burnside (posthumously) as reported by The Sligo Champion on November 20, 1954.

Stephen Holland

“So many memories are connected to the place where we were born, there’s the good things, the bad things, the happy and the tragic, and when taken all together they become the story of our life, legacy, heritage, and history.”

Carole Clancy is a Sligowoman living in Australia, she was born on John’s Street just before Christmas in 1945 and is now looking back on her family’s history and the way it has been continually catalogued by The Sligo Champion newspaper since even before the founding of the Irish Free State.

