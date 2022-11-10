Sligo family’s past touched by war and tragedy

“So many memories are connected to the place where we were born, there’s the good things, the bad things, the happy and the tragic, and when taken all together they become the story of our life, legacy, heritage, and history.”

Carole Clancy is a Sligowoman living in Australia, she was born on John’s Street just before Christmas in 1945 and is now looking back on her family’s history and the way it has been continually catalogued by The Sligo Champion newspaper since even before the founding of the Irish Free State.

Her family’s legacy has witnessed relatives fighting in World War I and the Korean War, a large-scale military funeral that enveloped the town, and even a death-defying and tragic rescue mission of two young children at Culleenamore beach.

“I was brought up to believe I was born on Christmas Eve 1945 right at midnight, and as the ninth of 11 children this was very convenient for my mother,” Carole said.

“A look at my passport later told me I was born on December 23, but mum always said Christmas and I’d get two presents on the day.”

Growing up, Carole’s mother used to rivet the family with tales of her own father, Sligoman Robert Burnside, who she was told worked as a tailor in Henry Lyons Department Store and played for the football team we now know as Sligo Rovers before entering the First World War in 1914.

“My mother spoke about my grandfather all of the time, she was only eight years old when he was killed in the war in 1915,” she said.

“He went to the war because he heard Churchill promised Ireland would get independence if more people signed up. He was a tailor and a footballer, so he was fit, but he wasn’t a fighting man.

“In an attack, his officer was shot and my grandfather survived, but as he was going back to his own platoon a sniper picked him up and shot him in the back, he didn’t die then, he was put on a hospital ship and he lived until they got him to the three mile limit and then he had to be buried in Ireland.”

Reports from The Sligo Champion on September 25, 1915, show that the late Private Robert Burnside died from wounds received in Dardanelles during the Gallipoli campaign and that his remains would be brought to Sligo to be buried with full military honours.

“The Chief Ranger said it was with great regret that he had to put the resolution to the meeting. All the members of the brand sincerely regretted the death of poor Bobby, who was a general favourite with both old and young in the town of Sligo.

“His death was a great blow to his relatives, and their only consolation was that he gave his life in a great and just cause—fighting against tyranny and oppression,” the report stated.

Robert was just 34 when he died and it was at the military funeral that Carole’s mother and father would meet each other for the first time as children, at 12-years-old her father was perched on top a tree as he saw the long procession of vehicles making their way to the cemetery.

“My grandfather received a medal which my mother kept and passed on to me, there were eight boys and three girls in my family, and I am the last one still around,” she said.

“We would call my grandmother Yaya and my grandfather was the love of her life. After he died, she almost gave up living, she was pregnant and gave birth to another son and she called him Bobby and it upset her so much that my grandfather never got to see his own son.

“She died in the 1950s and we thought that she would be buried with him, but the British government stopped it because they said the land he was buried in belonged to England and everyone was outraged because this was where he was born, it was in Sligo and everybody knew how in love they were.”

In 1951, Carole was just six years old when her brother Stephen Patrick Clancy was honoured for his bravery in the Korean War.

“He was my eldest brother and he was in the Royal Ulster Rifles in World War II and the Korean War where he saved his whole platoon,” she said.

The report from The Sligo Champion on February 10, 1951, stated: “Clancy was born in Sligo and was underage when he joined the Royal Ulster Rifles in January 1940. He afterwards saw service in the North African campaign and Italy and was wounded on the Italian front.”

After a battle in North Korea, Corporal Clancy and the Royal Ulster Rifles evacuated to the South Korean capital of Seoul where they were ambushed by enemy forces.

“Corporal Clancy’s Bren Carrier was knocked out by machine gun fire.

“He transferred his men to a nearby tank. With the commander a casualty, he took command and directed the fire of the guns on to the attacking enemy by giving fire orders to the gunner inside who could not see because it was too dark. At least four machine guns were destroyed before the tank became bogged and its own machine gun jammed.

“As Corporal Clancy climbed from the turret hatch the rest of his men were firing at Chinese who now surrounded the disabled vehicle.

“Only one enemy broke through the ring of fire and with a grenade at the ready charged the tank, but before he could throw it, Clancy, rifle butt swinging, leapt to him from the turret top.

“As the two recovered from the shock of the impact, the grenade exploded between them, killing the Chinese and severely blasting Clancy’s legs and back. Partially paralysed, Clancy crawled to cover, gathered the men of the section about him and kept low until the trouble blew over. So that their morale should be maintained at a high level, Clancy did not tell the men of his own plight.”

“But the truth came out when the remnants of his heroic battle were able to move away towards their own lines. Unable to move his legs from the shock and cold, Clancy was helped through the latter eight miles back to friendly positions. The following morning, he was put on the Red Cross train and the ship that would take him to hospital in Japan.

“To quote Clancy’s own words: ‘I didn’t like the idea of wasting my time in Japan when my pals were fighting, so, as I had recovered enough to move my arms and legs, I left a note for the train commander telling him I had gone back to my unit.’

“Back with the battle patrol of the battalion the same day, he was eating his dinner of tinned steak and kidney pudding when a .303 rifle was handed to him.

‘There’s nothing like a British rifle,’ he said, as he laid aside the 30-calibre carbine he had picked up as a temporary weapon.”

It seems bravery runs in Carole’s family as two years later her godfather and uncle, the late John Burnside would lose his life in a dramatic rescue mission that endeavoured to save two children from drowning at Culleenamore beach on October 5, 1953.

On the day in question, four-year-old Elsie O’Hara and her eight-year-old brother Gerald were struggling in the water some distance from the shore of Culleenamore when a small boat they had taken filled with water and started to sink.

The young girl had disappeared before John Burnside, the first on the scene, could reach her. Sadly, in his combing efforts to find Elsie, John drowned after half an hour. Elsie’s body was recovered the following day.

Two residents of Culleenamore, Sybil Higgins and Maureen Feeney, were thankfully then able to rescue Gerald from falling victim to the same fate.

For their efforts all three were awarded bronze medals (John posthumously) at the Bravery Awards the following year, as reported by The Sligo Champion on November 20, 1954:

“When Mrs Higgins drew near to them, she told Mr Burnside to make way for the upturned boat, which was a few yards away, and to hold on until she reached him.

“He managed to grasp the boat, but just as Mrs Higgins reached him he was overcome with exhaustion. Mrs Higgins caught him as he let go of his hold on the boat and was about to sink.

“She got a grip on the boy, who was still struggling violently, and with the other hand caught hold of the collar of Mr Burnside’s coat. She then commenced swimming on her back towards the shore, towing the man and the child behind her.

“On reaching the shore artificial respiration was applied under the direction of Mrs Higgins to Mr Burnside and to the boy. The child recovered, but Mr Burnside failed to respond.”

The Mayor at the time Stephen Bergin stated at the ceremony: “I would like to add my own words of praise and appreciation to the unselfish bravery of these three people. John Burnside gave his own life in saving the life of another. He could have made no greater sacrifice and for that we all revere his memory.”

When she was a child Carole and her family left Sligo for Manchester and by the time she was 14 years old she had trained as a midwife and delivered her first baby.

“It was absolutely fantastic, there were seven major hospitals there at the time and the one I trained in had an average of 350 babies a month, so you’d get a lot of practice in,” she said.

“There was also the flying doctor service which was an ambulance with a fully kitted out theatre with an obstetrician, a paediatrician, nurses and midwives that could get to anywhere within the greater Manchester area within seven to 11 minutes.

“We were the first to have walkie talkies and it was a fantastic thing even considering that the hours we worked were so chaotic.”

As time went on, Carole and many of her brothers and sister emigrated to Australia but she says that they always had a special place in their hearts for Sligo.

“My mother never stopped talking about Sligo, she got sick in the 1980s and I brought her back and we went to the Holy Well and the Cathedral where I was baptised,” she said.

Now 76 years old, Carole lives in Donnybrook, Western Australia, a town about 200km south of Perth, where she says it rains even more than it does in Sligo and it makes her think of all the incredible things those in her life have done, and sometimes question why they ever left.