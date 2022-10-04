Sligo event for children with disabilities proves to be an inspirational gathering

Having a go at hurling at ATU, Sligo last Saturday.

Katie George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal with Julie Devaney at the event in the Knocknarea Arena, ATU, Sligo.

Dr Niall Muldoon Ombudsman for Children and Derek Ryan pictured with the Bluestacks Choir at Beyond limits in the Knocknarea Arena, ATU, Sligo.

Beyond Limits – an event for children with disabilities and their families successfully took place at Knocknarea Arena, ATU Sligo on Saturday having been organised by the Ombudsman for Children’s Office with over 300 people in attendance.

Beyond Limits is about recognising the abilities and the interests of children with disabilities.

It gives young people the opportunity to hear from children of all abilities and from adults who have faced similar challenges to them.

Beyond Limits was presented by disability ambassador and TV personality, Paddy Smyth and featured a performance by country music star Derek Ryan.

There were also performances from Sligo Youth Voices and the Bluestack Foundation Choir from Donegal.

Children who came to Beyond Limits had the chance to try out lots of activities – rugby, soccer, GAA, yoga, music, drama, table tennis, gymnastics, arts, crafts and gaming.

Beyond Limits co-host Ailísh Malone aged 14 said: “A dream I have is to live in a world where people are kind and where people believe that I can do anything.”

Beyond Limits Speaker Fiacre Ryan delivered a talk titled Speechless but not Voiceless and asked the audience to “see the world through my eyes as I navigate through yours.”

Also speaking at Beyond Limits was Dr Colman Noctor, psychotherapist, assistant professor of mental health, and author.

Colman discussed the impact that disability can have on the whole family, particularly on siblings.

He said:“Investing in trying to be aware of the siblings of children with additional needs will seem like a big ask in the midst of hectic schedules, but in my experience, it pays off.”

The Ombudsman for Children, Dr Niall Muldoon said: “We loved bringing this wonderful event to the North West. Beyond Limits is all about empowering and inspiring children and young people with disabilities, and also showing how an inclusive and accessible event like this is not only possible- but can offer so much fun and possibility for all involved.

“Children with disabilities are not included or featured enough in society in general. Beyond Limits is about hearing their voices and showcasing their personalities.”

Speakers and performers at Beyond Limits Sligo also included: Paralympic Gold Medallist Katie George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal; Fiacre Ryan of RTÉ Speechless documentary; Sligo Youth Voices – Sligo Youth Voices, a young people’s choir which is part of Music Generation, Ireland’s National Music Education Programme; the GAA, The IRFU, The FAI, Gymnastics Ireland, Para Table Tennis Ireland, Little Kneaders Sensory Play.