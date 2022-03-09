Sligo duo bring medical supplies to Ukrainians

Two Sligo volunteers will return home this Thursday having brought bags of urgent medical supplies to Poland for onward distribution to war torn Ukraine.

Fergal Nealon and Mark Walsh have attempted to create links between Sligo, Poland and the Ukraine and on Tuesday flew to Poland and onward to to Rzeszow, Poland, near the Ukrainian border to deliver aid directly.

Together they have set up Rapid Response Ukraine and are hoping this trip can help create a direct link to get Sligo donations to where they are most needed in Ukraine.

They will return home on Thursday after having maxed out the amount of baggage they could bring over with six luggage cases and four cabin bags filled with first aid medical supplies.

Mr Nealon, from Strandhill is the founder of StoryTracks and works with tech developers from Kharkiv in Ukraine with links to their Department of Health and they are seeking to connect Polish drivers delivering aid to Ukrainian volunteers at the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Mr Walsh owns Adelaide Casino in Sligo town which they used as a base to sort out donations and goods that they were bringing over.

“We’re going over to help set up a Polish border channel, we have a network of drivers and volunteers in Poland, we want to join the dots to connect Polish drivers with Ukrainian volunteers at the border,” Mr Nealon said.

Mr Nealon said while they are bringing necessary goods over to the Polish border with Ukraine, they also intend to source items such as medical supplies over there as they are likely to be much cheaper.

He said after they have confirmed a supply chain, they will set up social media pages to spread awareness around what they are doing.

They will also set themselves up as a registered charity and he described this first trip as a ‘fact finding mission’ for Rapid Response Ukraine.

Mr Nealon said pharmacies throughout Sligo have donated medical supplies for their trip and they are creating a priority list to make sure only the most necessary items are brought over in the future.

“One of the latest calls was for body bags they have literally run out of them on the ground,” he said.

He stated that they have brought over 210 body bags that were donated by David McGowan from Foley & McGowan’s Funeral Home.

“A lot of stuff that is donated can end up in landfills because they don’t have the bandwidth over there to deal with sorting it out.

“It’s a battlefield, they need things like medical supplies so we concentrate on that first,” Mr Nealon said.

“It is a call to action, forget about clothes, at the moment what is needed is bandages, syringes, gauzes, alcohol wipes, if people want to give money then it will go straight to where it is needed on the ground.”

He said that going into the future they wish to set up a supply line with trucks that can bring urgent equipment over and cash donations can be used to buy materials that are available at a cheaper price in Poland.

“This is just volunteers doing what they can, let’s get as many supply chains running to the country as possible, it’s ordinary people doing what they can to help with a crisis. It’s everyone coming together,” he said.

Mr Walsh said they will be documenting everything on their trip and as Rapid Response Ukraine develops they are also looking into setting up a GoFundMe for donations.

Maksym Khaustov, a director with the department of health in Ukraine, expressed their gratitude to Rapid Response Ukraine for their ‘comprehensive support’ in a context of Russian military aggression against the country and stated that they are seeking assistance in providing medicine and medical devices to servicemen and civilians to save the lives of victims who have been wounded.

Other streams of support for the ongoing crisis in Ukraine is through donating to the Irish Red Cross who have teams working on the ground to repair vital infrastructure, support health facilities, and help families with life-saving food and hygiene items.

Donations will help those affected get food, medicine, shelter and water.

The Sligo Champion is running a free one-page ad this week in support of the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Appeal. (Page 5)

The initiative comes as a response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has led to a deepening humanitarian crisis throughout the country.

President of Local Ireland, which The Sligo Champion is a member of, Declan McGuire said: “We are witnessing an appalling human tragedy in Ukraine and like many other organisations we wanted to do something to help.

“We are appealing to our readers in print and online to support the Irish Red Cross appeal so that resources can be deployed as soon as possible to help those in need. Local Ireland is offering its network of 42 news publishers around Ireland to support the national fund-raising effort.”