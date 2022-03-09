Sligo

Sligo duo bring medical supplies to Ukrainians

Fergal Nealon and Mark Walsh packing their bags with supplies on Monday at the Adelaide Casino, Sligo before departing for Poland yesterday (Tuesday). Expand
Marcin Jablonski, Fergal Nealon and Mark Walsh pictured in Poland with Piotr Potyrala from charity, Caritas International. Expand
The baggage which Fergal Nealon and Mark Walsh brought to Poland for onward distribution in Ukraine. Expand

Fergal Nealon and Mark Walsh packing their bags with supplies on Monday at the Adelaide Casino, Sligo before departing for Poland yesterday (Tuesday).

Marcin Jablonski, Fergal Nealon and Mark Walsh pictured in Poland with Piotr Potyrala from charity, Caritas International.

The baggage which Fergal Nealon and Mark Walsh brought to Poland for onward distribution in Ukraine.

Stephen Holland

Two Sligo volunteers will return home this Thursday having brought bags of urgent medical supplies to Poland for onward distribution to war torn Ukraine.

Fergal Nealon and Mark Walsh have attempted to create links between Sligo, Poland and the Ukraine and on Tuesday flew to Poland and onward to to Rzeszow, Poland, near the Ukrainian border to deliver aid directly.

