Mickey enriched people’s lives

The recent death occurred of Mickey Kilcoyne, late of ‘Headfield’ Ougham, Tubbercurry.

In his 83rd year, Mickey was part and parcel of Tubbercurry life for 8 decades, and was well known & highly respected throughout Co. Sligo and further afield.

Born in Ougham in 1939 to parents Michael & Mary Kate Kilcoyne, he showed an interest from an early age in all sporting & farming activities, and these interests, fostered by his parents were to dominate his work and social interests for the rest of his life.

His father Michael was an outstanding athlete and Gaelic footballer in his younger days and was also a highly respected Vet, working throughout South & West Sligo. As youngsters many of the Kilcoyne family travelled with their dad on farm visits in the 1940’s & 50’s, and it was this time with their dad that honed their interests.

Mickey attended boarding school in St. Nathy’s College, Ballaghaderreen and was part of the victorious St. Nathy’s College Team that won the All Ireland Gaelic Football Senior Championship in 1957, along with his late brother Tommy.

After finishing secondary school, Mickey started working as a technician with the budding business of Farming A.I. and was to spend over 40 years working with farmers improving and developing a variety of cattle breeds suitable for the West of Ireland and Co. Sligo. Calling to hundreds of farms in South Sligo and East Mayo, he became well known and highly respected in the farming community.

Mickey’s sporting career and interests were varied, including Gaelic football, Greyhound Racing and Golf in the latter decades. Gaelic Football was without doubt his passion and after his secondary education at St. Nathy’s where he played with young stars from throughout Connacht, it was natural that he progressed to representing Co. Sligo at minor and later at senior level. Mickey played with Sligo senior teams for a number of years in the early 1960’s. He was a youngster on the Tubbercurry Senior team of 1957 when they won the Co. Sligo Championship, and little did he realise at the time that he would have to endure 19 barren years before Tubbercurry would win the championship again in 1976 when he was a stalwart at corner back at the age of 37. As well as a player, Mickey slotted in to administration of the Tubbercurry GAA Club in the mid 1960’s and was to be Secretary of the club for nearly 3 decades. However, not alone was he Secretary, but he was also an unpaid taxi man, and Manager of various underage and adult teams.

During the day of his funeral, hundreds of men who grew up in and around Tubbercurry in the 1960’s – 90’s said that Mickey Kilcoyne was an integral part of their growing up – such was the influence he had over them in their character building as children, teenagers and young adults.

There were many memories of him arriving into Kilcoyne Park (named after his dad) with his trade mark Volkswagen car, full of boys he had collected in Cloonacool and other rural districts of the Parish for an underage football match, and always with a smile on his face. He loved to see these kids play football and he was always so encouraging to the skilful and less skilful.

One must remember that he would do this after a day’s work and while rearing an ever growing family which started to arrive from 1964 onwards after he married Betty who was the love of his life.

Naturally Betty was also roped in to help, and many a set of jerseys were washed and dried at their home in Ougham.

Totally biased in favour of Tubbercurry, he enjoyed nothing more than banter with the players and management team of the opposition, especially the local clubs of South Sligo. Rivalry was fierce on the side line and field, but when the game was over, regardless of whether he won or lost, all was forgotten and forgiven and he smiled his way to the next match.

He loved going to all sorts of matches and spotting emerging talent. Club, county, colleges, it didn’t matter; He could be found anyplace and in all sorts of weather. He attended thousands of matches in Markievicz Park and would always be found at the town corner of the pitch, shouting and supporting as needed. His witty comments about average or poor players were always entertaining, to say the least.

Tubbercurry GAA Club had a Golden Era at underage and Senior level from the mid 70’s to the mid 90’s, winning scores of underage titles and reaching about a dozen Senior finals, winning 3 of them.

This rise in fortunes for the club was largely due to Mickey Kilcoyne and other great club stalwart’s such as Joe Masterson, Mick Burke, Colm Mullarkey, Luke Kilcoyne and many other great volunteers.

Ladies GAA football had not developed when Mickey was actively involved, but it was a development of the GAA he embraced hugely. Just a few weeks before he died he had attended a girl’s football match where some of his grand-daughters were playing.

Although Mickey diversified his hobbies into Golf and Greyhounds, he still retained huge interest in Tubbercurry and Sligo football fortunes until the day he died.

Tubbercurry Golf Course opened in 1991 literally across the road from Mickey’s house.

He initially viewed the game with scepticism but soon got into it, and gradually as his game developed he became a regular on the winning podium. His major achievement was winning Billy Kilgannons Captains Day in Tubbercurry in 1999.

Mickey was a marvellous husband to Betty and father to their 7 children. A spiritual man and regular Mass goer, one could only wonder how he packed so much into any one day or week. He was also a hobby farmer who always kept a few cows and calves. He enjoyed the peacefulness of feeding and minding them, away from the bustle of life. Mickey Kilcoyne touched the lives positively of thousands of people with whom he came into contact during his lifetime.

We all say thank you Mickey for enriching our lives.

May you rest gently in Peace.