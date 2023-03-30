Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.2°C Dublin

Sligo crime boss the target of joint Garda/Spanish police operation in Alicante

Gardaí from Sligo travelled to Spain to carry out a number of searches in Alicante. Expand
Gardaí and Spanish police enter the property in Alicante. Expand
It was a joint Garda/Spanish police operation. Expand

Close

Gardaí from Sligo travelled to Spain to carry out a number of searches in Alicante.

Gardaí from Sligo travelled to Spain to carry out a number of searches in Alicante.

Gardaí and Spanish police enter the property in Alicante.

Gardaí and Spanish police enter the property in Alicante.

It was a joint Garda/Spanish police operation.

It was a joint Garda/Spanish police operation.

/

Gardaí from Sligo travelled to Spain to carry out a number of searches in Alicante.

sligochampion

Paul Deering

A well known Sligo gang figure was the target of a joint Garda/Spanish police operation in Alicante.

A number of raids took place across Alicante believed to be targeting property own by the Sligo crime boss. The raids were a joint operation involving Gardaí from Sligo, CAB and the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau in conjunction with Spanish police. 

A number of searches were carried out on a number of properties in the resort which is popular amongst Irish tourists.

Gardaí have not released details of the searches or if any arrests were made.

This is Sligo Newsletter

A weekly update on Sligo's leading stories in news and sport, straight to your inbox

This field is required

Privacy