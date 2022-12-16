Sligo County Council welcomes new autism friendly status

Sligo’s acceptance into the AsIAM Autism Friendly Town Programme has been commended by Cllr Declan Bree.

“Sligo town was recently accepted into the AsIAm Autism Friendly Towns Programme following a successful application submitted by members of the Sligo Public Participation Network,” Cllr Bree said.

“The AsIAm Autism Friendly Towns Programme initiative was originally launched in 2018 and sees towns seek accreditation by providing the necessary tools and measures that include reducing sensory simulation and undertaking staff training to improve understanding of autism.

“Autistic people in Ireland currently face significant barriers with only 40% of Irish people claiming to have a ‘good’ understanding of Autism whilst 60% of people associate negative connotations with Autism.

“The AsIAm Charity is working to create a society in which every autistic person is empowered to reach their own personal potential and fully participate in society. The organisation believe that by developing the capacity of the autism community and addressing the societal barriers to inclusion it can assist in making Ireland the world’s most autism-friendly country.

“This year 19 towns, including Sligo, have signed up to the programme where they will recruit a certain percentage of businesses, public services, and voluntary and sporting organisations in their towns as ‘Autism-Friendly Champions’.

“The vision underlying Sligo County Council’s Disability Inclusion & Access Strategy, is that of an inclusive society, where people with disabilities and disabling conditions are facilitated to participate equally in all aspects of social life.

“The target is to remove these barriers so that all in Sligo enjoy equal rights and opportunities to participate in the social, economic and cultural life of the county, with universal access to services and facilities.”