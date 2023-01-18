Sligo County Council warns public of ‘hazardous’ road conditions

Road users in Sligo are urged to be cautious. Pic: Donal Hackett.

Footpaths and roads in Sligo are said to be 'hazardous'. Doorly Park. Pic: Donal Hackett.

Following more overnight snow, hail and freezing temperatures, Sligo County Council is warning the public on Wednesday morning of ‘hazardous road conditions’.

Primary routes in the county have been gritted, but road conditions are said to be very dangerous.

On Wednesday morning Sligo County Council issued an update.

It said: “Due to a combination of freezing roads and falls of snow, sleet and hail, all roads in Sligo are very hazardous this morning.

"Drivers are advised to reduce speeds and drive with caution on all roads especially minor roads.

"Pedestrians are also advised to be cautious, with icy and slippery conditions on footpaths.”

The L3503 from Rathcarrick to St Anne's Church in Strandhill was impassable yesterday and was closed, but has since reopened.

The L2802 Hungry Rock Road to Coolaney (off the N59) is impassable and will be closed until further notice.

A number of schools in the area will remain closed today, while a number of bus services will also not be running today due to the road conditions.