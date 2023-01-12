Sligo County Council to release details of preferred route for new N17 Knock to Collooney at end of January

Sligo County Council’s Regional Design Office has identified a preferred route for the N17 Knock to Collooney project, and the details are due to be announced at the end of the month.

The Council says that the N17 Knock to Collooney [Atlantic Economic Corridor] is progressing through the Option Selection Process.

"The Emerging Preferred Transport Corridor for the project has been identified. It is intended that this preferred corridor will be published on www.n17knockcollooney.ie on the 31st of January 2023. (Please note: Information in relation to the preferred corridor will not be made available before this date).

“Additional information will issue by post to landowners within or adjacent to the Emerging Preferred Transport Corridor.

“The Sligo Regional Design Office appreciates the public’s continued patience and support with the development of this Project."

There was some frustration back in October when the council announced there would be a delay to the publication of the preferred route, as it was expected to be announced late last year.