Sligo County Council to host Covid-19 remembrance ceremony

Sligo County Council will host a special Ceremony of Remembrance in their offices at County Hall on Thursday 9th June.

The event is being hosted in memory of the people who lost their lives in the Covid pandemic, and in gratitude to those who helped to keep the community safe and supported.

It will feature performances from local musicians including Seamie O’Dowd and Olivia O’Hanlon, and readings of poetry by Patrick Kavanagh, Paula Meehan and Leanne O’Sullivan, along with a brief ecumenical service offered by representatives of various faiths.

Representatives of front line workers including those in health, caring, the emergency services and retail will be in attendance. The ceremony, compered by writer Susan McKay, will be followed by a tree planting ceremony in the grounds of County Hall.

Cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council, Councillor Paul Taylor said: “Our purpose in hosting this ceremony is twofold; To reflect on the lives lost and the families bereaved during the Covid Pandemic, and to pay a public and heartfelt tribute to the many health workers and other frontline staff for their exemplary service at this challenging time for our country. The abiding memory of this period will be the courage and resilience of the many workers and volunteers whose selfless actions touched the lives of countless households.

“Their inspirational efforts enhanced lives and provided invaluable supports to some of our most vulnerable people in our county.

“This ceremony will enable us to come together to salute these unassuming heroes, to express our gratitude and convey our admiration.”

As space is limited in the Council Chamber, the event is by invitation only, but a recording will be available afterwards on Sligo County Council’s website.