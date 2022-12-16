Sligo County Council supports the provision of Veterinary Medicine at ATU

Space should be made for a veterinary medicine course in Sligo’s Atlantic Technological University (ATU) according to Cllr Marie Casserly.

Cllr Casserly said that ATU have expressed interest in making an application to the Higher Education Authority to provide a course which would help bring down COA points requirement of 601, which is practically unattainable for the average student.

“There is huge demand for veterinary graduates and only 82 places, we have all that’s needed to provide that course right here in Sligo,” she said.

Highlighting how many students travel abroad to study the degree, Cllr Casserly said it is vital that local agencies show their support for bringing courses such as this into the region.

Cllr Michael Clarke stated he’s aware of a student travelling to Wales to take up a veterinary course but said one of the major issues to consider is accommodation in Sligo adding that many students have had to defer their Sligo university spaces because they can’t find a place to live.