Sligo County Council plans to upgrade City Hall in 2023

Improvement works to Sligo City Hall will be carried out in 2023, subject to the availability of funding.

Director of Services Dorothy Clarke stated the council hopes to carry out long overdue works, particu-larly to the Mayors Parlour and the windows, and this will be included in the facilities management team’s work programme for next year.

Cllr Rosleen O’Grady said she welcomes any improvements and recalls a major refurbishment that took place over 20 years ago, she stated while people may comment on the beauty of the architecture of the building it is a shame for it to fall down on other upkeep issues.

As a protected building any upgrades must be done in accordance with its developmental control pro-cess and in full consultation with local representatives.

“We would like to start with the Mayor’s Parlour, but any improvement will cost more because it has to be done in accordance with preservation.

Mayor Cllr Tom MacSharry stated there is nothing in the current Mayor’s Parlour that indicates the previous municipal mayors since 2014 and asked this be addressed in the works.

Cllr Arthur Gibbons stressed the importance of the building to long time representatives who would have spent much of their political careers within its walls. He said in past times there were contractors hired on an ongoing basis for upkeep work and this should potentially be returned.

“It is important to keep this building up to scratch, there are displays we have downstairs for the public and it is a tourist attraction in Sligo, this building has a huge amount of history to it,” he said.

Cllr O’Grady acknowledged works that have been done the building in recent years, such as on heating and lights, but agreed that a small amount of work each year to ensure its continual upkeep would be most satisfactory.