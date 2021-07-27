Sligo County Council inviting public to complete Strandhill and Rosses Point surveys

Sligo County Council has secured funding from the Rural Regeneration Development Fund to prepare public realm enhancement plans in Strandhill and Rosses Point.

It has engaged design consultants LUC to work with the council on re-imagining these villages to make them work better for everyone.

The first part of the project will be engaging with the public and local communities.

As part of this, the council has prepared two brief surveys, one for Strandhill and one for Rosses Point to figure out what are the issues that are important to locals and the wider community.

The surveys are available on the Council’s consultation portal and through the SCC webpage at the following link: https://www.sligococo.ie/FeaturedContent/Strandhill-RossesPointSurveys/

The closing date for submissions is the 4th August at 17.00.

Both Rosses Point and Strandhill have so much to offer - the captivating views, great beaches and walks, not to mention the great cafes, pubs and restaurants. But are there opportunities for improvement?

Sligo County Council aims to improve the way both villages work for its residents, businesses and visitors.

“We want both places to be safe, pedestrian and child friendly, and easy for everyone to visit, spend time in and enjoy.

“We are working with design consultants LUC to achieve this vision.

“As part of our design process we want to engage with locals and the wider community to understand how you use the village and what are the issues and opportunities which you see as being important.

“This is your opportunity to be involved in shaping the future of Rosses Point and/or Strandhill.

“Please take part in this survey which should take no longer than five minutes,” said Leonora McConville, Executive Planner with the Council.

The answers you give will be fed into the vision for Rosses Point and/or Strandhill. Once we have a plan, we will consult with you, locals and the wider community, once more before we commence a formal Part 8 planning process.

We very much appreciate your help and support.

The closing date for submission of survey responses is the 4th August 2021 at 17.00.