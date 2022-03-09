Sligo County Council condemns Ukraine invasion

Sheila Scanlon, Fr John Carroll and Fergal Nealon assisting with the collection and distribution of donations of goods for Ukrainian refugees at the Adelaide Casino in Sligo. Pic: Donal Hackett.

In solidarity with the people of Ukraine, Sligo County Council has condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and called for the withdrawal of all of its forces.

A motion submitted by lifelong anti-war advocate, Cllr Declan Bree called on the Irish government to expel the Russian ambassador in Ireland and to seek an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and a political solution within the UK-negotiated Minsk agreements.

The Minsk agreements, first drafted in 2014, were designed to stop a separatist war by Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine and set out military and political steps to end conflict. After the invasion of Ukraine Russian president Vladimir Putin declared that the Minsk agreements ‘no longer existed’.

“I believe that this Council, representing the people of county Sligo, must condemn in the strongest possible terms the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Cllr Bree said.

“The brutal attack is a gross violation of international law and breaches the sovereignty of an independent state.

“I believe we must also express our solidarity with the people of the Ukraine, and with the ever growing number of courageous Russians who are active and supportive of the anti-war movement in Russia and who have taken to the streets to oppose Putin’s war on Ukraine.

“Last week the Irish Nobel Peace Laureate, Mairead Maguire said that while we all condemn Putin’s invasion of Ukraine we must also consider what steps can be taken to de-escalate the situation.

“She pointed out that before the break-up of the USSR, NATO promised never to expand into Eastern Europe, and she said NATO now has missiles and bases in most East European countries.

“She stated and I quote “Instead of demilitarising Europe we are militarising Europe at the behest of a US led NATO. We must all use our common sense to stand up against militarism and war, because it is always the poor who pay the price.”

“I fully agree with her statements. Peace and diplomacy are clearly the only way to stop this war.

“Ireland as a declared neutral state within continental Europe is in an ideal position both at the UN Security Council, and within the institutions of the EU, to pursue the case for diplomacy and peace. I believe we must not hesitate to do so in these dangerous times.

“Just as the US found in Afghanistan, Russia must know that while it can possibly defeat a weaker Ukrainian army, it will be in no position to continue to occupy the country.

“The only people who will profit from this war are the millionaires who are involved in the military/industrial complex and the arms trade in Russia, the USA and Europe

“As an EU member state Ireland must use its neutral status to advocate for an immediate ceasefire, a withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine and a mutually agreed political solutionm” said Cllr Bree whose motion was passed unanimously.

Meanwhile, representatives of the council have been involved in a number of collection of goods and donations to help those fleeing Ukraine.

Cllr Dara Mulvey, whose niece Eimear Mulvey organised a collection at Bróga Bríomhar Dance School in Riverstown said he was delighted they were able to help and it was a huge success.

He said he was glad to be able to meet with Taras Shkoruta, a Ukrainian man who came with a Ukrainian flag to lend a helping hand. Cllr Mulvey said Mr Shkoruta’s family is currently in Ukraine and that he spoke of his worry for them but also his gratitude to the people of Sligo for their assistance.

Cllr Marie Casserly is also helping organise a collection for Ukraine in Naomh Molaise Gaels Clubhouse in Grange this weekend.

She said that Sligo Haulage & Distribution Ltd have kindly offered their assistance and they are looking for volunteers to help with packing and sorting donations.

“It’s a matter of life and death. People realise how serious it is and every little helps, when every small village and community are pitching in, in some way, it all makes a difference,” she said.