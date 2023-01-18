Sligo County Council ‘at maximum capacity’ regarding salting and gritting roads plan

Fear that some areas are being left behind in the Sligo County Council’s salting and gritting road plans has been highlighted by councillors.

Two separate motions, submitted by Cllr Marie Casserly and Cllr Thomas Healy at the general council meeting, highlighted areas that are left behind the council’s route with Cllr Healy asking access from regional to national roads be looked at as a matter of safety, and Cllr Casserly stressed any area in the county serviced by a public bus route.

However, Director of Services Emer Concannon stated the council is at maximum capacity regarding salting and gritting, adding that in the latest instance their team were out 24/7 for ten days and the current plan allows for 470km of road to be salted per run.

“There’s no capacity to increase routes, if extra roads go in then others have to go,” she said

“The plan includes seven salting routes and have been designed to maximise the lengths that can be driven.”

Supplementary work is also undertaken with the salting team working out of hours to address black spots and areas of concern.

Cllr Healy highlighted that with a growing population it is vital there is a system in place to ensure those outside of the gritting routes can get to work and school.

Cllr Casserly stated she understands the difficulties for the council’s gritting teams as in freezing conditions some areas need to be dealt with several times per day.

Cllr Arthur Gibbons suggested a system where residents associations could avail of bags of salt and address issues in their area themselves, however Ms Concannon said that there is not enough salt to go around at present and that this practice had been discontinued.