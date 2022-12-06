Sligo County Council and Irish Water owe each other money

A financial report for County Sligo has recently revealed a budget surplus of €0.9m for Sligo County Council in 2021.

Sligo’s Statutory Audit Report for the year ending December 31, 2021, was published by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage on Monday, November 28.

This document presented a financial overview for that year concerning issues such as the impact of Covid-19 on local authorities, the transfer of water and waste water functions to Irish Water (IW), and the council’s loans relating to ongoing projects and developments.

The council was principally audited by Government Auditor Ray Lavin who highlighted a number of areas of interest that were responded to by Chief Executive for Sligo County Council Martin Lydon.

When considering the implications of this document it is important to be aware of the context it was born out of. Like most countries around the world, the pandemic’s emergence and subsequent lockdowns deeply impacted the Irish economy and plunged it into a state of recession.

This led to job losses in all sectors with many work from home orders to those who could, and a Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) and Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme being set up to try to keep struggling industries and individuals afloat.

Local authorities around the country, including Sligo County Council, would be reimbursed by the Department for losses of income from goods and services and for additional expenditure incurred by them as a result of the pandemic.

As part of the Government’s 2021 Covid-19 support package, the Small Business Assistance Scheme (SBASC) was introduced to aid companies and the self-employed, with a minimum turnover of €50,000, who were not eligible for another national scheme.

According to the audit report, €0.24m was spent on restart schemes such as these by the Sligo County Council in 2021.

There was also the Rates Waiver Scheme which supported local businesses’ payment of their rates bills at a cost of €542m nationally, the total amount received by Sligo was €4.3m.

The Department also reimbursed the council for the loss of goods and services as a result of the pandemic to the total of €1.005m in 2021, this was split between €820,000 for goods and services and a further €185,000 for additional expenditure.

A statement of comprehensive income showed a total surplus for the year amounting to €0.9m with the council having achieved a surplus in each of the previous six years. This includes €1m in 2020, €1m in 2019m, €1.9m in 2018, €2.7m in 2017, and €2.1m in 2016.

This surplus includes a special contribution from the Department of €0.4m which formed part of an agreement for Sligo County Council to pay an additional €5m over a number of years subject to them reaching certain targets.

The audit states that the maintenance of strong budget and financial controls by the council means that the entire €5m has now been received by the Department, however Mr Lydon stated a cumulative deficit totalling €16.6m as of December 31, 2021, remains a serious matter for the council to address.

“2021 represented another strong financial performance which witnessed a €0.9m surplus. Credit for the performance is due to the staff and members for the manner in which the financial position has been reversed in recent years,” he said.

The audit showcases major revenue yields in 2021 with rates totalling €2.86m (a yield of 78%), rents and annuities of €1.28m (yield 83%), and housing loans of €0.51m (yield 66%).

In 2020, these figures were: Rates of €3.56m (69%), rents and annuities of €1.18m (82%), and housing loans of €0.51m (68%).

However, the audit states collected rates are not comparable year on year as the Government had released a nine-month rate waiver scheme in 2021.

“The relative increase in collection in 2021 if the amount of waiver had been included as a collection amount demonstrates a favourable increase of 4%,” Mr Lydon said.

Sligo is among the highest in the country for vacancy occupancy rates and this audit highlights it is imperative the council consistently review the bad debt provision for rates.

“The current provision for bad debts on rates, along with the provision for Valuation Appeal Tribunal determinations, amounts to €2.366m and is 67% of all debit balances and is deemed adequate,” Mr Lydon said.

In relation to Government Debtors, €4m out a total €4.7m were reviewed and were found to be generally well managed and controlled. All of the €4m was received post year with the exception of €127,000 which Mr Lydon stated related to the final 2.5% claim dependent on property registration of lands in Tubbercurry.

When considering trade creditors invoices in excess of €1.8m were identified, these related to items recorded on the financial system as received, however this was not the case. The invoices were parked on the system and only released for payment when goods were received.

While this has no impact on the revenue account, it is a breach of the Department’s code of practice as funding agreement should only be made for expenditure incurred.

In response, Mr Lydon stated: “It is not always possible to manage storage of materials until circumstances allow for the work to be carried out. This process is managed carefully around activities that straddle year-end funding cut-offs.”

A number of issues were identified relating to the transfer of water and waste water function to IW:

The operational service level agreement between IW and the council remained unsigned at year-end. This does not aid the operational activities of the council as a risk could subsequently arise regarding the recoupment of expenditure.

There was an outstanding transfer to IW of €848k relating to a capital replacement fund. IW owed the council €1.406m as part of the balancing statement on the transfer of assets. The council owed IW €1.348m relating to development contributions collected. Loans payable pertaining to IW remained on the books of the council. There were outstanding assets for transfer to IW.

Mr Lydon stated that the outstanding balances would be resolved by the council and IW in 2022.

The total fixed assets for the county at the end of 2021 amounted to €1.68b compared to €1.64b in 2020.

A review of the council’s registers of lands and buildings indicated it had not been properly maintained and that despite significant work being conducted in recent years there are a number of issues that need to be addressed.

The audit stressed a need to review historic assets as there are assets not registered, to identify all way-leaves and permissions relating to these assets and register them with the Property Interest Register, and complete the process of transferring title to IW for assets removed from the council’s books to the total of €300m.

The audit shows the council had 24 assets that needed to be transferred to IW, they consist of unregistered properties, third-party registered properties, and properties on the omnibus folios. These are folios that require referral to the Property Registration Authority.

Mr Lydon said a newly established assets team would be conducting a review of the recording of all assets.

As of December 31, 2021, capital debt amounted to €80.9m which was broken down into the following:

Mortgage and voluntary housing related borrowings (€20.4), loans fully recoupable pertaining to IW (€1.7m), loans funded through the Land Aggregation Scheme (€6m), land acquisition loans (€23.5m), and loans to rune revenue balances (€29.3m).

The council identified unfunded balances totalling approximately €6.2m, €4.8m (77%) relates to costs associated with the acquisition of land which Mr Lydon said the assets teams will review.

Loans amounting to €750,000 were reviewed in 2010 for the provision of burial grounds and as of the date of the audit, more than ten years later, €170,000 of this remains unspent.

Mr Lydon said burial ground additions and enhancement work have not progressed as quickly as they expected and that if the loan was not drawn by the council at that time it would have been lost.

The development of the now defunct Centre Block Project had an unfunded balance amounting to €3.87m, this related to the repayment of development contributions for €2.32m, this is historical expenditure that is not recoupable.

Mr Lydon stated the council adopted a prudent approach in collecting the refund to the developer of €2.32m in the 2021 Annual Financial Statement.

The overall projected cost of the Eastern Garavogue Bridge had amounted to approximately €35m by November 2021 with proposed funding of €6m from the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) and the balance consisting of an annual allocation from the Department of Transport.

As of December 31, 2021, expenditure balance on the job code was approximately €90,000, with Mr Lydon stating these were preliminary costs for the project.

There was no internal auditor present at Sligo County Council from April to August 2021 which this document stated does not represent good governance, Mr Lydon stated the council is committed to the maintenance of the Internal Audit role which services an independent appraisal function within the local authority.