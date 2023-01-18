Sligo councillors say lone parents are being unduly forced into the courtroom to receive maintenance

A statutory child maintenance service should be set up according to Cllr Arthur Gibbons and Cllr Declan Bree.

At the latest general meeting of Sligo County Council, Cllr Gibbons called on Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, the Green Party and Independents to implement the service stating that Sinn Féin have repeatedly brought forward proposals for its provision.

“We need a statutory Child Maintenance Service, but in the meantime this government needs to stop forcing lone parents into courtrooms to seek maintenance,” he said.

“Currently, lone parents have to prove they have sought child maintenance in order to continue receiving lone parent support, the One Parent Family Payment and the Jobseeker’s Transitional payment.

“Yet, due to the limitations of the existing legislation, the Department of Social Protection can only step in to seek maintenance from the non-custodial parent for the duration of the One Parent Family Payment, which ceases once a child turns seven.

“Once a child turns seven, not only do the Department of Social Protection no longer assist with seeking maintenance from the non-custodial parent, but they write to the non-custodial parent to inform them that they are no longer obliged to contribute.”

Supporting the motion Cllr Bree stated: “Securing child maintenance can be complex, time consuming and costly for some lone parents.

“Where a maintenance agreement cannot be reached by parents the only alternative is through the court system where the custodial parent seeks a maintenance order from the court. There are a number of issues with this system.

“Firstly, the courts will not issue summons for maintenance unless the custodial parent can provide an address for the non-custodial parent – this is not always known.

“Secondly, there are no statutory guidelines on the level that maintenance payments should be set; instead, they are at the discretion of the court.

“If the non-custodial parent fails to comply with the maintenance order, it is up to the custodial parent to issue enforcement proceedings themselves.

“The Child Maintenance Service in the North of Ireland appears to work and I would be hopeful that all political parties would be supportive of such a service in the 26 counties.”