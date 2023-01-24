Sligo councillors condemn discrimination against Ukrainian refugees

Sligo Borough District councillors have strongly condemned any discrimination against those, such as Ukrainian refugees, who come to live and work in Sligo.

Councillor Arthur Gibbons put forward a motion at Monday’s meeting of the Borough district for the council to affirm their opposition to all discrimination and to be vigilant of any attempts by far-right groups to vilify either Russian or Ukrainian people who come to this country.

“It’s unfortunate that I find myself coming back with a similar motion from earlier in my term but I feel so strongly about this matter it is my absolute thinking that as a country we need to keep reminding ourselves that there is no place in our communities for discrimination or racism,” Cllr Gibbons said.

Cllr Gibbons stated that there are some who are trying to divide communities through the use of anti-immigration language and are attempting to lay the blame on those fleeing conflict and war for lack of services, housing, or education in Ireland, which he stated have been caused over past decades by multiple governments.

“If there were not the current issues around the arrival of refugees into Ireland who would be blamed, because for sure all of these problems would still exist,” he said.

“I fully understand that people need to be kept informed and communications need to improve between government departments and communities.

“I am asking that as a country we are not taken in by so-called ‘far-right Irish patriotism’, I am also asking that we show basic human decency, humanity and solidarity to these people coming to Ireland.

“To do otherwise is a betrayal of our own experience and history and a denial of who we are as a people.”

Supporting the motion, Cllr Declan Bree stated that he finds it difficult to understand the small minority of people who complain about immigrants living in Ireland while at the same time they have brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, and other family members living in different countries all over the world.

“Ten million Irish people have emigrated since the Great Hunger and settled down in other countries,” Cllr Bree said.

“Today there are over one million Irish born citizens living in countries all over the world.

“It is my experience that the great majority of people in this community and in this country, with the exception of the far-right, do not want to inflict any type of suffering on other human being, whether they originally come from Africa, mainland Europe, the Middle East or Asia.

“The far-right attempts to bypass this instinct for compassion with disinformation. They wish to stoke up racial hatred. They seek to plant fear about asylum seekers and refugees.

“In an attempt to stir up hatred here in Ireland, the far-right point to the housing crisis; to the major problems we have in our health system, to difficulties with parts of our transport system etc, and they then attempt to place the blame for these issues on immigrants rather than where the real blame lies.

“However, we are fortunate that the great majority of people refuse to be duped or fooled by the evil agenda of the far right.

“Many of our grandparents and parents lived in a period when the far-right controlled much of Europe and when minorities including millions of Jews were slaughtered in concentration camps. It is important today that we do not forget this when we hear far-right elements attempting to stir up racial hatred in Ireland.

“Fortunately, any attempts by the far right to organise in this region have not been successful. A recent attempt to hold a meeting in Bundoran to whip up support for anti-immigrant sentiments and to get support for anti-immigrant protests in Dublin, only attracted a handful of people.

“The vast majority of decent people in this country do not wish to be associated with racism and xenophobia.

“As has been pointed out before, if we lived in a just world, all nations would protect their citizens’ human rights. But that is not our world. Refugees are just one result of injustice.

“Crucially, they didn’t cause their plight; rather, they are victims of injustice. Because their home nation cannot or will not protect even their basic human rights, they must migrate in search of protection. They are entitled to this protection, as all of us are, simply by virtue of being human.”

Cllr Gino O’Boyle stated he has seen a shocking amount of misinformation regarding refugees and asylum seekers being spread over the past number of months.

“It creates tension in communities and is causing break-ups between families and friends. What we have to do is stand behind people in war and I support this motion and commend Cllr Gibbons for bringing it forward,” he said.

Cllr Sinead Maguire stated that she voiced her support for refugees and asylum seekers on local radio and soon found herself on the receiving end of private number phone callers angry that she would offer her support to those fleeing conflict.

“We need to be strong and stand together and support people coming from troubling situations, it’s important to keep our doors open and quiet that minority voice,” she said.

“Our doors are open as we have been welcomed for hundreds of years from all over the globe.”