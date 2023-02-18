Sligo councillors calls for ring fenced funding for road realignment and safety issues

There is a need for ring fenced funding for regional roads according to Cllr Thomas Healy.

At the latest general meeting of Sligo County Council, Cllr Healy called on Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan to introduce a scheme to make funding available for realignment and safety issues on regional roads.

“The annual roads funding grant to Sligo County Council does not cater for the many minor realignment works that need to be carried out on the smaller roads,” he said.

“We have a number of bad bends that need to be taken out of the R290 road linking Ballygawley and Balintogher and I want to acknowledge the dedicated lobbying and campaigning of the R290 Action Group.

“However, more needs to be done and these minor works can become expensive as they often include a small amount of land purchase.

“This is a very busy main artery and it really needs a dedicated funding stream.”

Cllr Healy highlighted the R268, between Calry and Fivemilebourne, as a road with several ban bends that has lacked the necessary funding for a number of years.

“Sadly, we have seen tragic accident on these roads and taking out these bends and realigning these roads will make it safer as well as more user friendly for us all,” he said

“It is important for Minister Ryan to know the importance of these roads, the R might stand for Regional in Dublin, but we all call them rural roads here and it’s about time they get the respect they deserve.”