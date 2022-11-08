Sligo councillor says he has no regrets in bringing MacSharry complaint but felt it could have been handled better by FF HQ

One week on from the dramatic ending of Marc MacSharry in Fianna Fáil, the local councillor at the centre of the internal party row, Cllr Donal Gilroy said the issue could have been handled better at national level and wishes the former Fianna Fáil TD luck in whatever he does in the future. The source of the controversy, which led to Deputy MacSharry’s resignation from the party he had represented for twenty years, was two messages directed at Cllr Gilroy in a local Fianna Fáil WhatsApp group. The messages from Deputy MacSharry were related to comments that Cllr Gilroy had made on local radio about the TD’s efforts to secure additional cardiology services at Sligo University Hospital. Cllr Gilroy said that as a member of the Regional Health Forum he is often asked to speak on these issues and he was surprised to receive the first text message in July, which he described as offensive. “Nothing like trying to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory,” Deputy MacSharry wrote in the WhatsApp group. “Ye fairly tried to f**k me there pouring water all over it, praising (Fine Gael minister Frank) Feighan and the others. It would sicken yer hole. Good man, best of luck,” the Fianna Fáil TD added. Cllr Gilroy said he decided to let this first text message go but was annoyed he had been criticised in such a public form and in front of his party colleagues. On October 3, Cllr Gilroy spoke on local radio again about the provision of cath lab services at the hospital and received a second text message which he described ‘very offensive’ and he ‘felt very hurt by it’. “Donal. What the f**k?? Again Ocean (FM) this morning on cardiology services. For f**k sake, to what end???.” Deputy MacSharry said in the message. Cllr Gilroy said it was as much the public nature of the texts as it was their content that led him to feel he was being bullied. “I was annoyed it was shared with other people, if there was anything that had to be said, say it to my face or in an individual message, but to broadcast it to my colleagues felt like I was denied dignity in my work as a councillor,” he said. Cllr Gilroy said he wanted to address the issue but chose not to speak to Deputy MacSharry directly as he was annoyed and didn’t want to ‘say something I couldn’t unsay’. He said he spoke to each of his party colleagues in the WhatsApp group in an attempt to resolve the issue. Cllr Gilroy decided not to share their exchanges with the media and instead began to enquire about the process of making an official bullying complaint through the Fianna Fáil party. “I left it a few days to give Marc a chance but then I started to enquire about how a complaint like this would be dealt with. “The person who deals with these things was on holiday and when he came back the following week, I submitted my written complaint. Some of the words I used were perhaps a little ill advised but I was certainly feeling hurt at the time,” he said. Cllr Gilroy’s complaint called for Deputy MacSharry’s planned readmission to the parliamentary party to be abandoned and that he should have his party membership stripped. “I sent it as I had written it, I poured my heart into the letter and said I felt like it was an attempt to bully me and I couldn’t let it go,” he said. “It was the tone of the messages as much as the words themselves, they were quite offensive but the tone was very offensive.” Cllr Gilroy said if he had received a phone call, text message, or Whatsapp, from Deputy MacSharry at any point prior to this to apologise ‘that would have been the end of it’. He said Fianna Fáil offered them both an informal process to attempt to resolve the issue, he said that he agreed to but Deputy MacSharry did not. On October 19, it was announced that Deputy MacSharry readmittance to the party, that was due to take place that day, had been put on hold while the issue was being investigated. Cllr Gilroy said he was surprised by this swift announcement and thought it could have been handled better at a national level. “I would have thought he would have been forewarned, there was time for that to happen. My understanding of it was he was aware of the complaint at least two days before,” he said. “He knew the complaint was there and realistically somebody should have said it might be better if you withdraw your application to rejoin the parliamentary party until this is sorted out.” Cllr Gilroy said he feels it would have been better for everyone involved if it had been dealt with in a less public way. “I’d prefer this didn’t go public. I didn’t leak it to anyone, the only copy of the complaint I distributed was to the party organisation, that was it, full stop,” he said. “The names of those people are at the bottom of the letter, the general secretary, the party leader, and the chief whip, as well as the person who deals with these issues in the party headquarters.” Cllr Gilroy said he issued the complaint because he claimed the text messages were offensive and demonstrated a lack of respect. “I am entitled to dignity in my work just as everyone is, I don’t think you should be insulting anyone in a WhatsApp be it five people or 5,000 people in it,” he said. “I am far from perfect but when I make mistakes I’m man enough to say I got it wrong and this was denied in this particular case.” On November 1, Deputy MacSharry revealed to The Sligo Champion that he was resigning from the Fianna Fáil party over the delay to his readmittance and he stated he was not afforded fair procedure in relation to the complaint made against him by Cllr Gilroy. Cllr Gilroy said he was surprised to hear this and he was previously asked by Fianna Fáil not to speak to the media about the controversy until it had been dealt with internally. “On the Wednesday morning Marc had resigned from the party and in the strange world of the media it seemed to grow legs,” he said. “I got the first call from the media at 6:45 and decided to leave my phone behind me for an hour and a half until I could check with party headquarters as to the accuracy of what I was being told. “There were then 46 missed calls on my phone from different media organisations trying to get my word on it.” Cllr Gilroy stated that as far as he is concerned the controversy is now over and in the next election he will be working with whoever is running for Fianna Fáil just as he has done for Deputy MacSharry in the last three general elections. When asked if he would ever consider running in a national election himself, Cllr Gilroy categorically ruled it out and said his focus would remain on local politics. “I firmly believe we need younger people coming in and I feel like I’ve passed the point where that applies,” he said. “We need someone under 50 coming into national politics. I believe you need a bit of life experience and a bit of local authority experience. “I think the best people we have in national politics have cut their teeth locally first.” Cllr Gilroy said the complaint against Deputy MacSharry can no longer be investigated now that he has resigned from the party and stated he is not aware of what the policy would be if he were to consider rejoining at a later date. “If he should apply in the future under a different leader I don’t know if this would have to be dealt with before he could be readmitted, this is not an issue that arises very often,” he said. In summation, Cllr Gilroy said that political parties have policies around dignity and social media and claimed in this circumstance those policies were not adhered to. He stated that the original issue of securing long needed cardiology services at Sligo University Hospital has been lost in this controversy and his aim now is to work towards seeing those services delivered. Deputy MacSharry has indicated he will continue to serve the Sligo/Leitrim constituency as an Independent but it remains to be see if a change of leadership in the party could signal his return to Fianna Fáil in time for the next General Election.