Sligo councillor Declan Bree says pensioner tenants have been ‘treated shabbily’

Legislation to allow those in receipt of a widows and widowers pension to purchase their home should be signed without delay according to Cllr Declan Bree.

“In January of this year it was announced by the government that changes were being introduced to the Tenant Purchase Scheme to allow pensioners to purchase their home under the scheme,” Cllr Bree said.

“The Government said the new regulations would take effect from the 1st of February 2022. The announcement was welcomed by councillors of all political persuasions and it was particularly welcomed by pensioners, many of whom are life-long council tenants, who were anxious to purchase their home.

“However, when pensioners submitted their applications the council could not process them because the Minister for Housing had not issued a Ministerial Directive giving effect to the changes which were announced.

“Following strong representations from this and other councils the minister eventually signed a directive in late September this year. However, when the small print on the Directive was examined it was discovered that pensioners in receipt of the widows, widowers and surviving civil partners pension were not included.

“Given the fact that the payment for the State Pension for Older People and the payment for the State Pension for widows, widowers and surviving civil partners is the same, there is no logical reason as to why these pensioners are excluded.

“I would further point out that the vast majority of people in receipt of those pensions are women so in this context we have a Minister imposing a policy which deliberately discriminates against women in particular.

“The decision to exclude widows, widowers and surviving civil partners is unfair, unjust and immoral. These pensioners, some who may not be in great health, are particularly concerned about the ongoing delay to include them in the scheme.

“In my opinion this is a shabby way for the government and the Minister to treat those pensioners who are council tenants. We now need the Minister to sign an updated Ministerial Order without any further delay.”