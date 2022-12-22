Sligo Councillor Dara Mulvey calls for mobile bank to visit Ballymote town

With the closure of Bank of Ireland in Ballymote in September 2021, the town was left without a mainstream bank.

Permanent TSB should include Ballymote as a stop along its mobile bank route according to Cllr Dara Mulvey.

At the latest general meeting of Sligo County Council, Cllr Mulvey stated that at present Ballymote town has no mainstream bank and that a previous mobile bank vehicle as part of Ulster Bank’s South Sligo service was very busy.

“Ballymote is serviced at present by the town’s Credit Union, and the An Post agency office but with the recent exit of Bank of Ireland and, prior to that, both Ulster Bank and AIB closing their branches in the town, there is no mainstream bank for that region,” he said.

“PTSB who acquired the main Bulk of Ulster Bank Accounts in the buyout and thus people are having to travel 20+ miles to attend the branch.”

Cllr Michael Clarke stated that if there is a push towards a ‘cashless society’ then major towns such as Ballymote require access to a bank.