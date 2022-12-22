Sligo councillor Dara Mulvey calls for early morning commuter train to serve students and workers

A morning train service from Connolly Station that arrives in Sligo before 9:00am is needed according to Cllr Dara Mulvey.

At the latest general meeting of Sligo County Council, Cllr Mulvey stated that in light of the new university status of Atlantic Technological University (ATU), the lack of student accommodation available, those who work in Sligo but live outside the region, and the many who need to attend early morning hospital appointments, that an early morning train is badly needed.

He stated that the current 10am service from Ballymote is not suitable for many people and providing an early service would solve a lot of problems faced by members of the public.



