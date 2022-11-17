Sligo councillor calls for the ban on selling turf and timber to be reversed

The recently enacted ban on the sale of turf and timber penalises low income and vulnerable people and should be reversed accorded to Cllr Thomas Healy.

The ban on selling turf, smoky coal, and wet wood in shops and online came into effect on October 31 and Cllr Healy is now calling on Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, and the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan to reverse this decision.

“Everybody recognises the urgent need to achieve our carbon reduction targets and to be carbon neutral by 2050,” he said.

“There are lots of positive ways to achieve this and we have yet to see this Government providing viable public transport alternatives or reaching our potential for tidal, wind and solar generation. Instead they have decided that the solution is to penalise the 1% of our population, largely rural and elderly, who rely on turf to heat their homes.

This is especially disgraceful coming in the midst of a cost of living crisis in which the government has increased the cost of oil with carbon taxes. The so-called home retrofitting scheme is another farce with inadequate numbers of contractors resulting in waiting lists years long. A typical householder has to have up to €20,000 upfront to retrofit their home whilst many homes are not suitable for a full retrofit.”

“I am asking my fellow councillors to support their communities this winter and call for the reverse of this ludicrous, ill thought out decision to ban the sale of fuels. The sale of fuels will naturally die off when people have a clear alternative in the shape of warm insulated homes heated from a sustainable source, this is the Government failing to live up to its own obligations and penalising the public for these failings.”

Cllr Gino O’Boyle stated it is important to support vulnerable people who are heading into a difficult winter amidst the rising cost of living, he highlighted peat briquettes now being imported from Germany due to a lack of ability in Ireland.

Cllr Martin Baker said without a viable alternative many people will be ‘feeling the cold’ as a result of the ban, with Cllr Arthur Gibbons voicing a fear people will be forced to burn other materials to stay warm.

“I remember being a child and sad cases of families who were destitute and in poverty burning sawdust and engine oil to heat their houses, the way the economy is going we will be back down that said again,” Cllr Gibbons said.