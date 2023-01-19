Sligo councillor calls for equal pay for Section 39 workers

Government must ensure that Section 39 employees received the same rate of pay as civil servants holding similar positions according to Cllr Arthur Gibbons.

At the latest general meeting of Sligo County Council, Cllr Gibbons outlined that Section 39 workers community workers have not been given a pay increase since 2008 and stated it is vital and fair that they receive equal pay to those who are doing the same job.

“Section 39 organisations are contracted to provide services on behalf of the HSE for a funding grant in accordance with Section 39 of the Health Act 2004,” he stated.

“All of these Section 39 community employees are frontline workers who carry out essential and life changing work. Section 39 organisation and employees who have been ignored by successive Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil governments.

“The only way these workers can secure a pay increase is through a government decision to increase the various HSE and community sector grants.

“The government was happy to applaud these workers during the Covid-19 but now want to turn their backs on them.

“These are workers who provide essential services caring for the vulnerable; helping to connect them to their wider communities right across the state.

The government must stop pretending this has nothing to do with them. Minister must step up to the mark and engage in good faith and deliver badly needed pay rises for these vital workers.”

Supporting the motion, Cllr Gino O’Boyle stated these workers provide a vital service and should be paid properly.

Cllr Thomas Walsh highlighted that Section 39 workers mileage rates are lower than their counterparts and it is important that their work is aligned with the public sector.

Cllr Paul Taylor said the contribution of these workers to families and society should not be underestimated and that he supported the motion.