Sligo community rallies behind girl (8) battling cancer 

South Sligo is rallying behind the family of a young girl who is facing surgery on a brain tumour.

The community around Achonry took part in a climb of Knocknashee on Monday afternoon in solidarity and support for Maya Jean Gormalley (8) and her family.

Daughter of David and Lorraine Gormalley, Maya Jean attended Achonry National School for a number of years and formed deep bonds with the community before they moved back to Lorraine’s hometown of Kingscourt County Cavan over 2 years ago.

In recent weeks David and Lorraine received confirmation of a brain tumor diagnosis for Maya Jean who is currently undergoing treatment in Germany with support from the Gavin Glynn foundation.

The Gavin Glynn foundation, support families like the Gormalleys, affected by childhood cancer and whose lives have been turned upside down.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up with a target of €15,000, of which almost €13,000 has already been reached.

The money raised will go to the Gavin Glynn foundation which is supporting the Gormalley family with relocation to Essen Germany for Maya Jean’s cancer treatment.

“We can’t imagine what Maya Jean and her family are going through at the moment. We want to play our part and help, in a small way, to support them in the weeks and months ahead,” said fund organiser, Joann Hosey,

Former classmates of Maya Jean, from Achonry NS, are doing their bit too and will complete pebble art to provide emotional/healing support for her family.

“We appeal to you to give what you can and to show your support for Maya Jean and family at this difficult time. All funds raised will go directly to the Gavin Glynn Foundation. Thank you for your support,” said Joann on the Go Fund Me page.

She said they had been overwhelmed by the generosity shown.

The Go Fund Page is called: ‘Support Maya Jean and the Gavin Glynn Foundation.’



