Sligo Community alcohol and drugs outreach service is expanded

Sligo Community Alcohol and Drugs Service is now available Monday to Friday after securing additional funding to provide specialist support to women who may be struggling with substance misuse issues.

A launch was held in the Northside Resource Centre, Forthill, Sligo on the 28th of September to mark the enhancement of the service.

Speaking at the launch HSE Social Inclusion Manager Patricia Garland said: “Minimising the harms caused by substance misuse and the promotion of rehabilitation and recovery is a key strategic action under the national drug strategy, ‘Reducing Harm, Supporting Recovery – a health led response to drug and alcohol use in Ireland 2017-2025’.

“The important work of the Sligo Community Alcohol and Drug Service will continue to enhance access to, and delivery of drug and alcohol services in the community.”

The Outreach service was initially set up in 2009 and is funded by the HSE and supported through the North West Regional Drug & Alcohol Task Force.

The aim of the project is to provide an accessible, community based, substance misuse support service to the communities of Northside, Cranmore and Sligo Environs.

The workers have a client centred approach and work in partnership with clients to provide a choice of evidence based interventions to support individuals, families and communities impacted by Alcohol and / or Drug Misuse.

A number of interventions are available including:

- Counselling

- Care Planning & Case Management

- Family Support

- Opiate Support

- One to one Support

- SMART Recovery

- Referral to other services

The service is available for anyone aged 18 or over who is engaging in alcohol and/or drug misuse, or feels they may be at risk of developing substance misuse issues.

The service works with males, females, and any marginalised group.

This free and confidential service is also open to family members/ concerned significant others who are worried about a loved one’s alcohol/ drug misuse.

Clients can self- refer by contacting one of the workers on the details provided below:

The service can be contacted below:

- Mark Askey (Substance Misuse & Outreach worker), Sligo Northside Resource Centre, Forthill, Sligo0872208602 markaskeynorthside@gmail.com

- Ciaran Marley, Substance Misuse Worker, Cranmore Co-operative, Maple House, 12 Devins Drive, Cranmore, Sligo 0877878355 ciaranmarleycranmore@gmail.com.