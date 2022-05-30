Sligo college to host event focussing on intellectual disability nursing

The Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland (NMBI) will be co-hosting a Summer Series event with St Angela’s College on Wednesday, 15 June - ‘The RNID – an Evolving Profession.’

The panel event will focus on Intellectual Disability Nursing, the work of ID nurses in the community, and the future of assisted decision-making and the rights of the individual.

The event will hear from service-users and self-advocates about their experiences and from students on their learning journey so far.

The evening is an opportunity to hear from leading clinical and academic experts in the field of intellectual disability nursing and from NMBI representatives on future plans for education in nursing.

The St Angela’s event is one of five different Summer Series events at five college campuses.

Each will focus on a division of the NMBI Register and the aim is to discuss the current challenges and future opportunities of each of the divisions and how they can lead and deliver the required change in the future of healthcare in Ireland.

The focus at each event will be on the professions, the challenges ahead and the opportunities to embrace change.

President of NMBI, Essene Cassidy, said: “This Summer Series has been designed to facilitate open conversations about the practice of nurses and midwives and the innovations taking place in our professions right now.

“We are very grateful to the Department of Nursing, Health Sciences and Disability Studies at St Angela’s for co-hosting the Summer Series event, and I look forward to productive discussions on the very important area of Intellectual Disability nursing.”

NMBI CEO Sheila McClelland said: “Senior NMBI staff members will be in attendance, listening to our nursing professionals about how they work now in 2022 and how they hope to work into the future.

“We will also be sharing insights and data from our register of nurses and midwives following the digitisation of the registration process.

“I want to thank St Angela’s and the other four Schools of nursing and midwifery for their efforts and enthusiasm in designing the programme for the Summer Series.”

Director of Education, Policy and Standards at NMBI, Carolyn Donohoe, said she is looking forward to hearing contributions from panel members including both clinical and academic experts as well as service users.

“The Summer Series is a wonderful opportunity to take NMBI outside Dublin to regional college campuses; to discuss new innovations in nursing/midwifery and to examine how our professions can adapt and change in the years ahead for the betterment of health service users,” said Ms Donohoe.

College President, Dr Amanda McCloat said: “We warmly welcome the NMBI Summer Series to St Angela’s this year and look forward to sharing ideas and discussing the future for our student nurses, particularly in the field of intellectual disability.

“Collaboration with the NMBI remains vital to the quality and integrity of our Nursing degrees as we look towards a bright future joining the Atlantic TU family.”

Acting Head of School at St Angela’s Dr Evelyn McManus said: “Each year our ID Nursing Graduates prove to be outstanding ambassadors not only for the college but for the profession, and they continue to empower and enrich the lives of service-users in the community settings.”

Describing the significance of this year’s summer series, Dr McManus added: “Being included to host during this prestigious NMBI series is an acknowledgement and recognition of the work being done by our students, staff and nursing alumni.”

The NMBI/St Angela’s College Summer Series event is a free event from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday 8 June. Tickets are available on EventBrite

The Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland is the independent regulator of the professions of nursing and midwifery.