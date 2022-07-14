Sligo Co Council’s tributes to Hawk’s Well’s first Director Rhoda MacManus

The late Rhoda MacManus, who was the first Director of the Hawk's Well theatre in Sligo.

Sligo County Councillors offered their sympathies to the family and relatives of Rhoda MacManus, the first director of the Hawk’s Well Theatre in Sligo at the monthly meeting of the council.

Rhoda passed away in her native Dublin on June 17.

“I wish to propose that this Council, representing the people of County Sligo, would extend its sympathy to the family of the late Rhoda MacManus who sadly passed away in her native Dublin on the 17th of June,” Cllr Declan Bree said.

“Rhoda was the first Director of the Hawk’s Well Theatre when it opened in January 1982.

“It was the first custom built theatre in the state outside Dublin and the founding Board of Directors of the theatre chose well in selecting Rhoda MacManus as its Artistic Director.

“Just 29 years of age when she took up the challenging position she proved to be a pioneering and exceptional Director and she played an enormous role in developing the theatre as a unique and outstanding centre for the performing arts.

“She was dynamic and energetic in promoting professional theatre, in addition to encouraging and supporting amateur drama, music, dance and all branches of the performing arts.

“I have to say it was a privilege to have worked with her when I was a member of the Board of Directors.

“That the Hawk’s Well Theatre continues to flourish today is in no short measure a tribute to the foundations which were laid by Rhoda MacManus in the 1980s.

“I propose that this Council conveys its sympathy to Rhoda’s sister Paula, her brother Hugo and to her nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends in the arts world.”

As a local institution, the Hawk’s Well Theatre has a huge impact on the arts in Sligo and 40 years since it first opened Rhoda’s work lives on.