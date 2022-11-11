Sligo

Sligo childcare providers fear closures as costs continue to increase

Thousands of parents across the country were left without childcare on Friday as The Federation of Early Childhood Providers stage protests over ‘inadequate level of funding for ECCE scheme’.

Thousands of parents were left without childcare on Friday as a number of childcare providers closed as part of a protest. Expand
The protest is over what The Federation of Early Childhood Providers called 'the inadequate level of funding for the ECCE scheme'. Expand

Jessica Farry

Childcare providers in Sligo say they are concerned about possible closures of services due to the increased costs associated with the service and what they have called ‘inadequate level of funding for the Early Childhood Care & Education Programme (ECCE)’.

A number of childcare providers from Sligo gathered at City Hall in Sligo town last Friday to protest against funding and policy issues that they say are having a severe impact on their businesses.

