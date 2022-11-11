Sligo childcare providers fear closures as costs continue to increase

Childcare providers in Sligo say they are concerned about possible closures of services due to the increased costs associated with the service and what they have called ‘inadequate level of funding for the Early Childhood Care & Education Programme (ECCE)’.

A number of childcare providers from Sligo gathered at City Hall in Sligo town last Friday to protest against funding and policy issues that they say are having a severe impact on their businesses.

Around 500 members of The Federation of Early Childhood Providers (FECP) closed ECCE childcare services on Friday, with thousands of parents left without childcare for the day.

The new core funding model for the sector, introduced by Children’s Minister, Roderic O’Gorman, has also seen smaller providers lose Higher Capitation and support payments, leaving their ECCE services completely unviable, according to the Representative group.

FECP surveys indicate that somewhere in the region of over 260 childcare services across Ireland are expected to close completely in the coming year, due to State subsidies failing to account for rising energy costs, staffing overhead and other inflation-linked pressures.

Those protesting in Sligo last Friday shared their concerns about the future of childcare providers, with some even left without a living wage after covering their costs.

Claire Devine, local representative of FECP and co-owner of St Molaise pre-school and after-school told The Sligo Champion: “We’re here protesting for better funding for ECCE services, so core funding that came in was devised to help all services and it hasn’t.

"The ECCE funding has only increased once in 12 years by €4.50. It was €64.50 (a week per child, called capitation) when it came in, dropped to €62.50 and put it back up again to €64.50.

“When the core funding came in, it was supposed to help all services out. But ECC funding always came with higher cap money for services. That money has been taken away from ECC services and redistributed through the new core funding.

"You have ECC services now making no extra money this year, haven’t done in years yet the rate of inflation has gone up and it’s continuing to increase.

"Then you have other services that are small and they have to freeze their fees to last year’s rates at the rate of inflation the way it is but the core funding is not enough to cover their overheads.

"You have some services whose expenditure has gone up 20% but their increase in money from core funding is only 9%.”

These providers say that ECCE-reliant services cannot survive without a capitation increase. ECCE capitation only increased 7% in 12 years and has never been indexed linked. Service providers must meet increasing overheads driven by inflation, regulatory requirements, wage increases and ever-expanding quality measures.

The FECP has been critical of Minister Roderic O’Gorman, Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth. The group said: “Minister Roderic O’Gorman pushed through Core Funding plans without proper consultation or planning, this scheme should have been piloted out to our sector first, then all the flaws would have been recognized. The lack of respect is becoming very evident. Service providers and parents are not standing in a unified voice.

“Meanwhile, large urban creche in high density populations maintain profits with a business model serving professionals and families where two parents work, paying privately.”

In 2021, the Government announced details of the new core funding plan.

"Core Funding is a new strand of funding to early learning and childcare services and is a payment to providers designed to meet the combined objectives of: improved affordability for parents by ensuring that fees do not increase, improved quality through, among other things, better pay and conditions for the workforce, supporting the introduction of an Employment Regulation Order through the Joint Labour Committee, supporting the employment of graduate staff; and improved sustainability and stability for services. “€221 million per year is available for Core Funding. Core Funding will contribute to services’ sustainability and will significantly increase income for the overwhelming majority of services and provide greater funding stability. “Core Funding will be allocated based largely on capacity. Core Funding will give providers a stable income source based on the nature of the service they deliver. A provider’s income will now consist of Core Funding, NCS and ECCE subsidies, and parental fees.”

It is worth noting, says the FECP, that the UNICEF recommended level of childcare sector expenditure per year is 1% of GDP, meaning over €4bn per annum should be spent on early childhood care and education.

The rising rate of inflation with no extra funding means childcare providers are being forced to absorb the extra costs themselves.

Insurance is one of the biggest costs for ECCE providers, with only one provider available in the country. To avail of a discount, providers must be a member of Early Childhood Ireland, to which they must pay a membership fee.

“That membership has gone up this year,” said Claire Devine. “Rent, electricity has gone through the roof, food, consumables, heat, paper, pencils keep adding up. There is no extra money coming in to fund that. That is impeding on the quality. If you want a quality service you have to invest.”

ECCE providers felt they were left with no choice but to close last Friday.

“It’s not something we would ever do,” one concerned childcare provider told The Sligo Champion.

“We want the ECC to continue to be an option for parents who want to send their child to a sessional service, and not be forced to send them to an all day service because there is no other option because they are making us so unsustainable that we won’t survive,” said dark haired lady.

The message was clear. “We’re all concerned about that.”

A number of childcare facilities have been forced to close already due to the rising costs.

Those gathered at City Hall on Friday said they need their funding increased to ensure that ECCE facilities are sustainable and do not face closures.

“We’re kind of forced into signing up for core funding,” Claire Devine said. “If you don’t sign up for core funding for ECC service, because the higher cap is gone and the PSP (Programme Support Payment) is gone, they’re down to €69 per week per child, so they’re not getting any extra money in. If you signed up for core funding, it will be the same money we got last year.

“There’s a lot of talk about profit being a bad word in childcare. That profit is our wage.”

One provider added: “Very often the providers, when we started we didn’t take a wage, you took whatever was left over, if there was anything leftover. Now, there is nothing leftover. Sustainability is the big thing and keeping that choice for parents.”

Another protest will take place on November 25th, and FECP members in Sligo say they will continue to protest as ‘services will be gone next year' unless Minister O’Gorman takes heed.

“We have to stand up for everybody, every service is important, every service supports all the families. We can’t leave anyone behind. Especially in a rural area, services in Sligo wouldn’t be big services. If all those rural services are gone, who’s going to mind children? It’s a big issue”, Claire Devine added.

