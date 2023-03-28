Sligo charity’s national drive to send thousands of used runners and boots to South Africa

Premium
Major world leading firms are supporting a fledgling Sligo charity to help them collect tens of thousands of pre-loved shoes and ship them to children in Southern Africa.
In My Shoes have big plans for a national Irish campaign being launched next month – empowered by some very generous corporate supporters. The charity is asking schools all across Ireland to join the campaign to collect tens of thousands of gently worn, preloved sports shoes which will be shipped to kids in Southern African townships, where they will help make a real difference in the lives of children. A pre-covid pilot campaign in 2020 saw 15,000 pairs of shoes donated by Irish families get a second life on the feet of children in communities from Cape Town to Lesotho. Back in the pre-Covid world, the then informal charity worked with schools and families across Ireland to collect 15,000 pairs of used sports shoes and send them to under privileged children in Southern Africa.
Now, In my Shoes is launching its 2023 campaign nationally with support from major firms such as: • International courier, UPS collecting donated shoes from every national school in Ireland.
• Smurfit Kappa, one of the leading providers of paper-based packaging in the world, producing thousands of custom designed boxes to carry the shoes to Africa.
• The Sazerac Company, one of the world’s largest distilled spirits companies - the new owners of Hazelwood House - are providing a shoe sorting location and logistic support in Sligo. The charity hopes to have ten teams of 20 volunteer sorting the shoes for two weeks in early May with the aim of boxing up 15k a day.
• Wavecrest Networks Ltd, a London based communications company, is rowing in with logistical and financial support and encouraging staff to donate time to this campaign.
It all began a few years ago as an idea floating around in the mind of Sligo native Ciarán McHugh, seeing township kids in South Africa going barefoot. He feels that every child should be afforded the basic necessity of a pair of shoes.
This idea evolved into this ambitious plan to ship thousands more pairs of shoes to help underprivileged children this year.
Ciaran said: “I have never been involved in a project before where so many wanted to do so much for so little. In My Shoes seems to be a cause of its time. A simple idea but one with the potential to impact thousands of lives, in however small a way, by connecting individual acts of kindness. With shoes come school, and education, a hopeful future.”
To get involved with the 2023 campaign visit inmyshoescharity.org. It will run from 17-28th April, and schools are encouraged to register via the website.