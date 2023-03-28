Sligo charity’s national drive to send thousands of used runners and boots to South Africa

Major world leading firms are supporting a fledgling Sligo charity to help them collect tens of thousands of pre-loved shoes and ship them to children in Southern Africa.

In My Shoes have big plans for a national Irish campaign being launched next month – empowered by some very generous corporate supporters. The charity is asking schools all across Ireland to join the campaign to collect tens of thousands of gently worn, preloved sports shoes which will be shipped to kids in Southern African townships, where they will help make a real difference in the lives of children. A pre-covid pilot campaign in 2020 saw 15,000 pairs of shoes donated by Irish families get a second life on the feet of children in communities from Cape Town to Lesotho.