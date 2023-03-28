Sligo

Sligo charity’s national drive to send thousands of used runners and boots to South Africa

All the way from Sligo....football boots donated to charity find new owner. Expand
Football boosts collected in Sligo for the charity in 2020. Expand
Trying on runners donated through Sligo charity. Expand

Paul Deering

Major world leading firms are supporting a fledgling Sligo charity to help them collect tens of thousands of pre-loved shoes and ship them to children in Southern Africa.

In My Shoes have big plans for a national Irish campaign being launched next month – empowered by some very generous corporate supporters. The charity is asking schools all across Ireland to join the campaign to collect tens of thousands of gently worn, preloved sports shoes which will be shipped to kids in Southern African townships, where they will help make a real difference in the lives of children. A pre-covid pilot campaign in 2020 saw 15,000 pairs of shoes donated by Irish families get a second life on the feet of children in communities from Cape Town to Lesotho. Back in the pre-Covid world, the then informal charity worked with schools and families across Ireland to collect 15,000 pairs of used sports shoes and send them to under privileged children in Southern Africa.

